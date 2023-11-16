Shami's Magnificent Seven!

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami picked up a sizzling seven wickets to power India into the ODI World Cup final. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Mohammed Shami's seven wickets led India into the World Cup 2023 final.

After the batters put up a stellar show to post a massive 397/4 in the first semifinal at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, Shami handed India key breakthroughs to book their ticket to Ahmedabad.

Shami, the player-of-the-match, turned in sizzling figures of 7/57 as India marched into the final with a 70-run win over New Zealand.

Here's a look at Shami's scalps:

IMAGE: Shami celebrates with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja after taking Devon Conway's wicket. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Wicket 1: Devon Conway caught K L Rahul 13 (5.1 overs)

Mohammed Shami once again struck with his very first ball. A full delivery from Shami, Conway attempted a drive and got a thick edge. K L Rahul took a stellar catch behind the stumps.

IMAGE: Shami celebrates World Cup 2023 star Rachin Ravindra's wicket. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Wicket 2: Rachin Ravindra caught K L Rahul 13 (7.4 overs)

The in-form Rachin's stellar World Cup run ended as he fell for just 13, becoming Shami's second scalp.

Striking in his very next over, Shami got Ravindra to nick the ball to Rahul who took a low catch. With the double strike, Shami reduced Kiwis to 39/2 in 7.4 overs.

IMAGE: Shami celebrates Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson's wicket. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Wicket 3: Kane Williamson caught Suryakumar Yadav 69 (32.2 overs)

After dropping the formidable Williamson earlier in the game, Shami made amends when he broke the 181-run third wicket stand between Kane and Daryl Mitchell.

Williamson on 69 found Suryakumar Yadav at deep square. New Zealand 220/3 in 32.2 overs. Williamson's wicket saw India roar back into the match.

IMAGE: Shami celebrates Tom Latham's wicket. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Wicket 4: Tom Latham lbw Shami 0 (32.4 overs)

The 33rd over saw Shami pick up two wickets. After Williamson, Tom Latham departed in the same over for a duck. Struck straight on the pad, Latham walked without a second look.

IMAGE: Shami celebrates his third five-wicket World Cup 2023 haul after dismissing Daryl Mitchell. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Wicket 5: Daryl Mitchell caught Ravindra Jadeja 134 (45.2 overs)

Shami got to his fifer with the prized scalp of Mitchell whose century kept the chase alive for Kiwis.

Ravindra Jadeja made no mistake at deep midwicket as he picked up another catch. While the Kiwi dugout gave Mitchell a standing ovation for his 134, Shami celebrated his fifer on the pitch.

IMAGE: Tim Southee became Shami's sixth scalp. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Wicket 6: Tim Southee caught K L Rahul 9 (48.2 overs)

Shami was far from done as he cleaned up the Kiwi tail.

A full delivery and outside off. Southee nicked it behind as Rahul completed another low catch.

With the wicket Shami became the second Indian bowler after Ashish Nehra to pick up six wickets in a World Cup game.

IMAGE: Shami celebrates after taking the final New Zealand wicket, Lockie Ferguson. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Wicket 7: Lockie Ferguson caught K L Rahul 6 (48.5 overs)

The player-of-the-match finished off the proceedings with the final wicket of the evening.

Lockie Ferguson became Shami's seventh scalp. With the strike, Shami returned India's best-ever bowling figures in ODI cricket.