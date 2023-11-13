News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Conway reveals: How NZ plans to tackle India in semis

Conway reveals: How NZ plans to tackle India in semis

Source: PTI
November 13, 2023 16:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

We will lean on experience of senior players to tackle India's 'threat' in World Cup semifinal: Devon Conway

Devon Conway

IMAGE: New Zealand have a dominant record against India in the knockout stage of ICC events. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

New Zealand will lean on the experience of senior players to tackle the "threat" posed by a rampant India in the World Cup semifinal in Mumbai on Wednesday, says opening batter Devon Conway.

New Zealand, who finished fourth in the points table after the 45-match league round, have a dominant record against India in the knockout stage of ICC events.

The Blackcaps beat them in the semifinal clash of the 2019 edition and in the final of the World Test Championship in 2021.

 

"We all know how good India are. They are carrying a lot of momentum (and) they have a strong squad,” Conway shared his thoughts in a video shared by New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

“But we are looking forward to that challenge. It is exciting for us to play against the host nation in the semifinal. We know they are going to be a threat, but we are looking forward to that challenge," he added.

"We can acknowledge this is another special occasion for us. We are fortunate enough to have a lot of experience in our camp — guys who have been in these situations before. We can lean on those guys and it is very exciting as I can say,” the opening batter added.

New Zealand have lost four out of their last five games but the Kiwis are focused on making it to the final.

"It is one of our goals to be in the World Cup final. It is nice to be one step closer to that goal, everyone is very excited. We've been playing some good cricket. For us, it's about continuing to do what we do. The rest will take care of itself," he added.

Conway's form will be in focus since the left-handed batter is yet to make a fifty following his fireworks in the opening game where he scored an unbeaten 152 against England.

He said, "It has been very exciting. With it being my first ODI World Cup, there have been quite a lot of challenges in a different format. I have certainly thoroughly enjoyed my time here with the guys. We have played some really good cricket. It is exciting to be in this position."

The young Rachin Ravindra is No 3 in the list of highest run-getters in the World Cup with 565 runs in nine matches at 70.62 including three centuries and two fifties.

Calling him a ‘popular young man in the team', Conway hoped that his opening partner is able to build on the success.

"It has been fantastic for Rachin. We all know how good a player he is. For him to stand up in a world event like this is spectacular,” he said.

“A lot of credit goes to him for the performances that he has put in and we hope that he continues to do so down the line for us. He is a very popular young man in the team (and) he has received quite a lot of attention, externally as well,” he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
KL Rahul: Breaking records and silencing critics
KL Rahul: Breaking records and silencing critics
Who Won Best Fielder Medal?
Who Won Best Fielder Medal?
When Virat, Rohit Had A Ball...
When Virat, Rohit Had A Ball...
China goes on alert for return of Covid
China goes on alert for return of Covid
China, Pak to hold maritime patrols in Arabian sea
China, Pak to hold maritime patrols in Arabian sea
Gehlot links Kanhaiya Lal murder case to 'BJP people'
Gehlot links Kanhaiya Lal murder case to 'BJP people'
Telangana Polls: KCR's Affinity With Freebies
Telangana Polls: KCR's Affinity With Freebies

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

India juggernaut faces familiar Kiwi hurdle

India juggernaut faces familiar Kiwi hurdle

The Race For MVP Hots Up

The Race For MVP Hots Up

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances