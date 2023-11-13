News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » When Virat, Rohit Had A Ball...

When Virat, Rohit Had A Ball...

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 13, 2023 10:22 IST
IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates with K L Rahul after taking Scott Edwards' wicket. Photographs: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
 

India wrapped up their league assignment in style with a thumping 160 run victory against The Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday.

While Shreyas Iyer and K L Rahul smashed entertaining centuries with the top 5 all getting half-centuries, the big talking point of the evening was batting mainstays Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma having a rare go with the ball against the Dutch.

The entire M Chinnaswamy stadium -- the home ground of the Royal Challengers Bangalore -- erupted when their beloved Kohli was called into bowl in the 23rd over.

Kohli dismissed Dutch Captain Scott Edwards, who was caught down the leg side by wicket-keeper Rahul in the 25th over. This was only his fifth wicket in ODIs and his first after a long wait of nine years, having last dismissed New Zealand's Brendon McCullum in 2014.

Kohli, who is referred to as the 'wrong-footed inswinging menace' by Head Coach Rahul Dravid, celebrated wildly after the wicket.

He went on to bowl three overs of medium pace, finishing with decent figures of 1/13.

'And with the crowd behind him, I'd back him for a couple of overs there and a few wickets. The crowd was demanding his bowling in the last game. We came very close to giving him an over,' Dravid had revealed ahead of the match against South Africa in Mumbai last Sunday.

India, who are playing with five specialist bowlers, are desperately seeking a part-time bowler or two to make up for the loss of Hardik Pandya.

It was no surprise that the hosts opted to try out as many nine bowlers including part-timers Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav and Captain Rohit Sharma himself.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates taking a wicket with team-mates. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

It was Rohit, who finished off the match, as he picked up Teja Nidamanuru's wicket in the 48th over -- his first wicket in ODI after 11 years.

