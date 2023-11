IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav, right, and Fielding Coach T Dilip. Photographs and video: Kind courtesy BCCI/X

Beyond the emphatic victories, India's cricketers revel in a distinct honour -- the Best Fielder Medal, bestowed by Fielding Coach T Dilip.

Dilip has been unveiling the winners in imaginative ways, and during India's final league match against The Netherlands in Bengaluru, he enlisted the Chinnaswamy stadium groundsmen. They held up signs, declaring Suryakumar Yadav as the best fielder in Sunday's game.