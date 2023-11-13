The Race For MVP Hots Up

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player Index after 45 World Cup 2023 games.
Rachin Ravindra (MVPI: 793) currently tops the list, but Glenn Maxwell, after that double hundred, is just 9 'runs' behind with his MVPI of 784.
The spinners Ravindra Jadeja (775) and Adam Zampa (759) are still serious contenders for the MVP crown.
Jadeja has taken 16 wickets while Zampa has 22, but Jadeja has a much better economy rate.
Recall that MVPI identifies players who score a lot of runs at a high strike rate and take a lot of wickets at a low economy rate.
It isn't a surprise that nine of the top ten players are in the teams that have made the semi-finals.
Most Valuable Players in World Cup 2023 (after 45 matches of League stage)
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Top Score
|4s
|6s
|Strike Rate
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Games
|MVPI
|1
|Rachin Ravindra
|NZ
|565
|123
|52
|17
|108.4
|5
|5.7
|9
|793
|2
|Glenn Maxwell
|AUS
|397
|201
|40
|22
|152.7
|5
|5
|7
|784
|3
|Ravindra Jadeja
|IND
|111
|39
|7
|3
|115.6
|16
|4
|9
|775
|4
|Adam Zampa
|AUS
|48
|29
|5
|0
|80
|22
|5.3
|9
|759
|5
|Quinton de Kock
|SA
|591
|174
|57
|21
|109.2
|0
|-
|9
|736
|6
|Mitchell Santner
|NZ
|94
|36
|6
|5
|132.4
|16
|4.8
|9
|729
|7
|Jasprit Bumrah
|IND
|17
|16
|1
|0
|65.4
|17
|3.7
|9
|694
|8
|Marco Jansen
|SA
|157
|75
|9
|9
|111.3
|17
|6.4
|8
|671
|9
|Rohit Sharma
|IND
|503
|131
|58
|24
|121.5
|1
|8.4
|9
|625
|10
|Adil Rashid
|ENG
|92
|20
|7
|2
|101.1
|15
|5.2
|9
|623
|11
|Shaheen Afridi
|PAK
|55
|25
|7
|1
|91.7
|18
|5.9
|9
|610
|12
|Keshav Maharaj
|SA
|55
|40
|7
|1
|76.4
|14
|4.4
|9
|606
|13
|Rashid Khan
|AFG
|105
|35
|7
|5
|94.6
|11
|4.5
|9
|590
|14
|Dilshan Madushanka
|SL
|28
|19
|4
|0
|41.8
|21
|6.7
|9
|579
|15
|Virat Kohli
|IND
|594
|103
|55
|7
|88.5
|1
|4.3
|9
|578
|16
|Kuldeep Yadav
|IND
|9
|9
|1
|0
|69.2
|14
|4.2
|9
|574
|17
|Gerald Coetzee
|SA
|35
|22
|2
|1
|89.7
|18
|6.4
|7
|564
|18
|David Warner
|AUS
|499
|163
|48
|20
|105.5
|0
|-
|9
|560
|19
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|AFG
|353
|97
|26
|13
|97.8
|7
|7.1
|9
|548
|20
|Bas de Leede
|NET
|139
|67
|15
|2
|69.8
|16
|7.3
|9
|529
|21
|Mohammed Shami
|IND
|4
|2
|0
|0
|40
|16
|4.8
|5
|527
|22
|Haris Rauf
|PAK
|53
|35
|5
|4
|117.8
|16
|6.7
|9
|517
|23
|Daryl Mitchell
|NZ
|418
|130
|39
|15
|110.6
|0
|8
|9
|505
|24
|Trent Boult
|NZ
|19
|10
|1
|1
|82.6
|13
|5.2
|9
|502
|25
|Mitchell Marsh
|AUS
|426
|177
|42
|20
|109.5
|2
|8.3
|8
|498
|26
|Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|BAN
|201
|57
|21
|2
|79.4
|10
|5.6
|9
|489
|27
|David Willey
|ENG
|78
|16
|7
|6
|116.4
|11
|5.1
|6
|486
|28
|Kasigo Rabada
|SA
|15
|9
|0
|1
|45.5
|12
|4.8
|8
|485
|29
|Kushal Mendis
|SL
|294
|122
|27
|15
|114
|0
|-
|9
|485
|30
|Glenn Phillips
|NZ
|244
|71
|18
|12
|109.9
|6
|5.7
|9
|476
|31
|Shakib Al Hasan
|BAN
|186
|82
|21
|4
|82.3
|9
|5.3
|7
|472
|32
|Shreyas Iyer
|IND
|421
|128
|32
|15
|106.6
|0
|-
|9
|472
|33
|Chris Woakes
|ENG
|131
|51
|15
|2
|84.5
|10
|5.4
|8
|469
|34
|Aiden Markram
|SA
|396
|106
|42
|9
|114.5
|0
|5.9
|9
|467
|35
|Heinrich Klaasen
|SA
|326
|109
|24
|17
|140.5
|0
|-
|9
|465
|36
|Josh Hazlewood
|AUS
|4
|2
|0
|0
|80
|12
|5
|9
|457
|37
|Mohammad Rizwan
|PAK
|395
|131
|38
|5
|95.4
|0
|-
|9
|446
|38
|Logan van Beek
|NET
|140
|59
|9
|3
|78.2
|12
|6.8
|8
|433
|39
|Dawid Malan
|ENG
|404
|140
|50
|8
|101
|0
|-
|9
|428
|40
|Sadeera Samarawickrama
|SL
|373
|108
|36
|4
|102.2
|0
|-
|9
|426
|41
|Mohammad Nabi
|AFG
|55
|19
|3
|1
|72.4
|8
|4.1
|9
|424
|42
|Aryan Dutt
|NET
|70
|23
|1
|5
|80.5
|10
|5.5
|9
|417
|43
|Mohammed Siraj
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|12
|5.2
|9
|415
|44
|KL Rahul
|IND
|347
|102
|32
|7
|93.5
|0
|-
|9
|413
|45
|Pat Cummins
|AUS
|114
|37
|11
|5
|72.6
|10
|6.2
|9
|405
|46
|Colin Ackermann
|NET
|217
|69
|27
|0
|82.5
|5
|4.9
|9
|401
|47
|Rassie van der Dussen
|SA
|442
|133
|39
|8
|88.6
|0
|-
|9
|400
|48
|Devon Conway
|NZ
|359
|152
|51
|4
|102.3
|0
|-
|9
|392
|49
|Matt Henry
|NZ
|19
|10
|1
|1
|86.4
|11
|5.8
|7
|382
|50
|Paul van Meekeren
|NET
|26
|7
|3
|0
|48.1
|12
|6
|9
|382
