The Race For MVP Hots Up

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player Index after 45 World Cup 2023 games.

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell celebrates after taking Australia past Afghanistan with a fiery 201 not out in the ICC World Cup match at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, November 7, 2023. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Rachin Ravindra (MVPI: 793) currently tops the list, but Glenn Maxwell, after that double hundred, is just 9 'runs' behind with his MVPI of 784.

The spinners Ravindra Jadeja (775) and Adam Zampa (759) are still serious contenders for the MVP crown.

Jadeja has taken 16 wickets while Zampa has 22, but Jadeja has a much better economy rate.

Recall that MVPI identifies players who score a lot of runs at a high strike rate and take a lot of wickets at a low economy rate.

It isn't a surprise that nine of the top ten players are in the teams that have made the semi-finals.

Most Valuable Players in World Cup 2023 (after 45 matches of League stage)

Rank Player Team Runs Top Score 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Games MVPI 1 Rachin Ravindra NZ 565 123 52 17 108.4 5 5.7 9 793 2 Glenn Maxwell AUS 397 201 40 22 152.7 5 5 7 784 3 Ravindra Jadeja IND 111 39 7 3 115.6 16 4 9 775 4 Adam Zampa AUS 48 29 5 0 80 22 5.3 9 759 5 Quinton de Kock SA 591 174 57 21 109.2 0 - 9 736 6 Mitchell Santner NZ 94 36 6 5 132.4 16 4.8 9 729 7 Jasprit Bumrah IND 17 16 1 0 65.4 17 3.7 9 694 8 Marco Jansen SA 157 75 9 9 111.3 17 6.4 8 671 9 Rohit Sharma IND 503 131 58 24 121.5 1 8.4 9 625 10 Adil Rashid ENG 92 20 7 2 101.1 15 5.2 9 623 11 Shaheen Afridi PAK 55 25 7 1 91.7 18 5.9 9 610 12 Keshav Maharaj SA 55 40 7 1 76.4 14 4.4 9 606 13 Rashid Khan AFG 105 35 7 5 94.6 11 4.5 9 590 14 Dilshan Madushanka SL 28 19 4 0 41.8 21 6.7 9 579 15 Virat Kohli IND 594 103 55 7 88.5 1 4.3 9 578 16 Kuldeep Yadav IND 9 9 1 0 69.2 14 4.2 9 574 17 Gerald Coetzee SA 35 22 2 1 89.7 18 6.4 7 564 18 David Warner AUS 499 163 48 20 105.5 0 - 9 560 19 Azmatullah Omarzai AFG 353 97 26 13 97.8 7 7.1 9 548 20 Bas de Leede NET 139 67 15 2 69.8 16 7.3 9 529 21 Mohammed Shami IND 4 2 0 0 40 16 4.8 5 527 22 Haris Rauf PAK 53 35 5 4 117.8 16 6.7 9 517 23 Daryl Mitchell NZ 418 130 39 15 110.6 0 8 9 505 24 Trent Boult NZ 19 10 1 1 82.6 13 5.2 9 502 25 Mitchell Marsh AUS 426 177 42 20 109.5 2 8.3 8 498 26 Mehidy Hasan Miraz BAN 201 57 21 2 79.4 10 5.6 9 489 27 David Willey ENG 78 16 7 6 116.4 11 5.1 6 486 28 Kasigo Rabada SA 15 9 0 1 45.5 12 4.8 8 485 29 Kushal Mendis SL 294 122 27 15 114 0 - 9 485 30 Glenn Phillips NZ 244 71 18 12 109.9 6 5.7 9 476 31 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 186 82 21 4 82.3 9 5.3 7 472 32 Shreyas Iyer IND 421 128 32 15 106.6 0 - 9 472 33 Chris Woakes ENG 131 51 15 2 84.5 10 5.4 8 469 34 Aiden Markram SA 396 106 42 9 114.5 0 5.9 9 467 35 Heinrich Klaasen SA 326 109 24 17 140.5 0 - 9 465 36 Josh Hazlewood AUS 4 2 0 0 80 12 5 9 457 37 Mohammad Rizwan PAK 395 131 38 5 95.4 0 - 9 446 38 Logan van Beek NET 140 59 9 3 78.2 12 6.8 8 433 39 Dawid Malan ENG 404 140 50 8 101 0 - 9 428 40 Sadeera Samarawickrama SL 373 108 36 4 102.2 0 - 9 426 41 Mohammad Nabi AFG 55 19 3 1 72.4 8 4.1 9 424 42 Aryan Dutt NET 70 23 1 5 80.5 10 5.5 9 417 43 Mohammed Siraj IND 0 0 0 0 - 12 5.2 9 415 44 KL Rahul IND 347 102 32 7 93.5 0 - 9 413 45 Pat Cummins AUS 114 37 11 5 72.6 10 6.2 9 405 46 Colin Ackermann NET 217 69 27 0 82.5 5 4.9 9 401 47 Rassie van der Dussen SA 442 133 39 8 88.6 0 - 9 400 48 Devon Conway NZ 359 152 51 4 102.3 0 - 9 392 49 Matt Henry NZ 19 10 1 1 86.4 11 5.8 7 382 50 Paul van Meekeren NET 26 7 3 0 48.1 12 6 9 382

