The Race For MVP Hots Up

The Race For MVP Hots Up

By SRINIVAS BHOGLE & PURNENDU MAJI
November 13, 2023 15:09 IST
Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player Index after 45 World Cup 2023 games.

Glenn Maxwell

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell celebrates after taking Australia past Afghanistan with a fiery 201 not out in the ICC World Cup match at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, November 7, 2023. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
 

Rachin Ravindra (MVPI: 793) currently tops the list, but Glenn Maxwell, after that double hundred, is just 9 'runs' behind with his MVPI of 784.

The spinners Ravindra Jadeja (775) and Adam Zampa (759) are still serious contenders for the MVP crown.

Jadeja has taken 16 wickets while Zampa has 22, but Jadeja has a much better economy rate.

Recall that MVPI identifies players who score a lot of runs at a high strike rate and take a lot of wickets at a low economy rate.

It isn't a surprise that nine of the top ten players are in the teams that have made the semi-finals.

Most Valuable Players in World Cup 2023 (after 45 matches of League stage)

RankPlayerTeamRunsTop Score4s6sStrike RateWicketsEconomy RateGamesMVPI
1 Rachin Ravindra NZ 565 123 52 17 108.4 5 5.7 9 793
2 Glenn Maxwell AUS 397 201 40 22 152.7 5 5 7 784
3 Ravindra Jadeja IND 111 39 7 3 115.6 16 4 9 775
4 Adam Zampa AUS 48 29 5 0 80 22 5.3 9 759
5 Quinton de Kock SA 591 174 57 21 109.2 0 - 9 736
6 Mitchell Santner NZ 94 36 6 5 132.4 16 4.8 9 729
7 Jasprit Bumrah IND 17 16 1 0 65.4 17 3.7 9 694
8 Marco Jansen SA 157 75 9 9 111.3 17 6.4 8 671
9 Rohit Sharma IND 503 131 58 24 121.5 1 8.4 9 625
10 Adil Rashid ENG 92 20 7 2 101.1 15 5.2 9 623
11 Shaheen Afridi PAK 55 25 7 1 91.7 18 5.9 9 610
12 Keshav Maharaj SA 55 40 7 1 76.4 14 4.4 9 606
13 Rashid Khan AFG 105 35 7 5 94.6 11 4.5 9 590
14 Dilshan Madushanka SL 28 19 4 0 41.8 21 6.7 9 579
15 Virat Kohli IND 594 103 55 7 88.5 1 4.3 9 578
16 Kuldeep Yadav IND 9 9 1 0 69.2 14 4.2 9 574
17 Gerald Coetzee SA 35 22 2 1 89.7 18 6.4 7 564
18 David Warner AUS 499 163 48 20 105.5 0 - 9 560
19 Azmatullah Omarzai AFG 353 97 26 13 97.8 7 7.1 9 548
20 Bas de Leede NET 139 67 15 2 69.8 16 7.3 9 529
21 Mohammed Shami IND 4 2 0 0 40 16 4.8 5 527
22 Haris Rauf PAK 53 35 5 4 117.8 16 6.7 9 517
23 Daryl Mitchell NZ 418 130 39 15 110.6 0 8 9 505
24 Trent Boult NZ 19 10 1 1 82.6 13 5.2 9 502
25 Mitchell Marsh AUS 426 177 42 20 109.5 2 8.3 8 498
26 Mehidy Hasan Miraz BAN 201 57 21 2 79.4 10 5.6 9 489
27 David Willey ENG 78 16 7 6 116.4 11 5.1 6 486
28 Kasigo Rabada SA 15 9 0 1 45.5 12 4.8 8 485
29 Kushal Mendis SL 294 122 27 15 114 0 - 9 485
30 Glenn Phillips NZ 244 71 18 12 109.9 6 5.7 9 476
31 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 186 82 21 4 82.3 9 5.3 7 472
32 Shreyas Iyer IND 421 128 32 15 106.6 0 - 9 472
33 Chris Woakes ENG 131 51 15 2 84.5 10 5.4 8 469
34 Aiden Markram SA 396 106 42 9 114.5 0 5.9 9 467
35 Heinrich Klaasen SA 326 109 24 17 140.5 0 - 9 465
36 Josh Hazlewood AUS 4 2 0 0 80 12 5 9 457
37 Mohammad Rizwan PAK 395 131 38 5 95.4 0 - 9 446
38 Logan van Beek NET 140 59 9 3 78.2 12 6.8 8 433
39 Dawid Malan ENG 404 140 50 8 101 0 - 9 428
40 Sadeera Samarawickrama SL 373 108 36 4 102.2 0 - 9 426
41 Mohammad Nabi AFG 55 19 3 1 72.4 8 4.1 9 424
42 Aryan Dutt NET 70 23 1 5 80.5 10 5.5 9 417
43 Mohammed Siraj IND 0 0 0 0 - 12 5.2 9 415
44 KL Rahul IND 347 102 32 7 93.5 0 - 9 413
45 Pat Cummins AUS 114 37 11 5 72.6 10 6.2 9 405
46 Colin Ackermann NET 217 69 27 0 82.5 5 4.9 9 401
47 Rassie van der Dussen SA 442 133 39 8 88.6 0 - 9 400
48 Devon Conway NZ 359 152 51 4 102.3 0 - 9 392
49 Matt Henry NZ 19 10 1 1 86.4 11 5.8 7 382
50 Paul van Meekeren NET 26 7 3 0 48.1 12 6 9 382

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

SRINIVAS BHOGLE & PURNENDU MAJI
