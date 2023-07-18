News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » World Cup: Agarkar to meet Dravid, Rohit in West Indies

World Cup: Agarkar to meet Dravid, Rohit in West Indies

Source: PTI
July 18, 2023 09:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: India's chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar with head coach Rahul Dravid. Photograph: BCCI

Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar is all set to travel to West Indies to meet head coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma to discuss the road map for the ODI World Cup, to be held in India in October-November.

 

India will play Australia in Chennai on October 8 and marquee clash against Pakistan is slated for October 15 in Ahmedabad.

"Currently Salil Ankola is in the West Indies but he will be back after the Test series gets over. Ajit will be joining the team before start of the white ball leg," a BCCI source told PTI.

It is understood that Agarkar after being appointed the chairman of selection committee hasn't had a chance to meet the team management in person and this will be an opportunity to sit a draw an elaborate blueprint on what will be India's strategy going forward for the 50-overs World Cup.

The team management and selection committee needs to be in sync about the core 20 players that they are looking ahead for the World Cup apart from dealing with fitness issues and workload management.

Both chairman of selectors as well team management will also discuss the transition plan.

It is understood that there will be elaborate discussions on Jasprit Bumrah's fitness status and whether he will be able to go to Ireland for three match T20 series or not.

It can be confirmed that National Cricket Academy's Sports Science and Medical Unit is yet to issue an RTP (Return to Play) certificate to the Ahmedabad based speedster.

Meanwhile, VVS Laxman will once again take the second string team to Ireland as it has been the norm for short tours where Dravid is rested as the turnaround between West Indies and Ireland tour is short.

There aren't any rules but convention in BCCI is that for second string tours or A series, NCA head doubles up as coach.

Dravid used to do that earlier and now Laxman does it.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Anarkali ka phone tha...'
'Anarkali ka phone tha...'
When RCB Dropped Chahal Without A Call
When RCB Dropped Chahal Without A Call
PIX: Sanju Works Out For Windies
PIX: Sanju Works Out For Windies
Manasvi Should Be Your Next Style Icon
Manasvi Should Be Your Next Style Icon
Ajit Pawar Touched His Uncle's Feet On Sunday, Monday
Ajit Pawar Touched His Uncle's Feet On Sunday, Monday
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy passes away
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy passes away
Post Floods, Delhi-ites Grapple With Mud
Post Floods, Delhi-ites Grapple With Mud

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Rathour defends Gill: One failure doesn't define him

Rathour defends Gill: One failure doesn't define him

Tropical Delights For Ashwin, Jadeja

Tropical Delights For Ashwin, Jadeja

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances