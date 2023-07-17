News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Tropical Delights For Ashwin, Jadeja

Tropical Delights For Ashwin, Jadeja

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 17, 2023 07:08 IST
After his brilliance in the first Test -- his eighth 10-wicket match haul put him on par with the legendary Anil Kumble for the highest number of 10 Test wickets by an Indian bowler -- Ravichandran Ashwin was spotted enjoying a leisurely time with his team-mates and coaching staff during a trip to Titou Gorge in Dominica.

 

Ravichandran Ashwin

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravichandran Ashwin/Instagram

.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jaydev Unadkat/Instagram

Ashwin captioned the pictures on Instagram as 'Out and about'.

The group, which included Jaydev Unadkat, Head Coach Rahul Dravid, Batting Coach Vikram Singh Rathore and Fielding Coach T Dilip appeared to be enjoying the tropical tranquility of the destination.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravindra Jadeja/Instagram

Ravindra Jadeja also shared a photo from a yacht, expressing his gratitude with the caption, 'Blessings fall on my yard.'

