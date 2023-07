Photographs: Sanju Samson/Instagram

Sanju Samson went into beast mode as he gave us glimpses of his hardcore workout in the gym.

Sanju is currently training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru before he leaves for the white ball series in the West Indies later this month.

The three-match ODI series kicks off in Barbados on July 27, followed by the five-match T20 series starting in Trinidad on August 1.