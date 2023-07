Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Rohit Sharma left his fans in splits with his latest post on social media.



Rohit, who is seen talking on the phone with a beautiful backdrop of a mountain in the Caribbean, captioned his latest Instagram post: 'Anarkali ka phone tha, ice cream khana bahut zaroori hai.'

The India captain was echoing Johnny Lever's line in the movie Baazigar.



Ritika Sajdeh was quick to point out to her husband:

'But you were talking to me and asking if the coffee machine was okay.' :)))