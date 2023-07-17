News
Batting Coach defends Gill: One failure doesn't define him

Source: PTI
July 17, 2023 00:13 IST
Don't judge Gill's batting position on basis of one innings: Batting coach Rathour

Shubman Gill

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/Twitter

Shubman Gill has requisite attributes to bat at the crucial number three slot in Indian Test line-up as he can shift gears as per requirement and shouldn't be judged on the basis of one failure, batting coach Vikram Rathour said on Sunday.

 

India won the first Test against the West Indies by an innings and 141 runs but Gill's first game as No. 3, replacing the dogged Cheteshwar Pujara, didn't start well. He was out for only 6 in India's only innings as skipper Rohit Sharma and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal struck hundreds and Virat Kohli contributed 76.

"Three openers were supposed to play, so one had to go at No. 3 and the proposal came from Shubman's end as his rationale was that he had played all his cricket for Punjab and India 'A' at either No. 3 or 4 and that's his real slot in longer format is that," Rathour said during a press conference.

"We can't judge him on basis of one innings. He has a lot of time. He has the technique and temperament to play time if required and can also play an attacking game when a move on is needed. He can move the game forward. That is what we need at No. 3 as it can be advantageous."

On skipper Rohit's hundred, the former Test opener said that Indian captain's ability to change game makes him the player that he is.

"In the last series versus Australia also, he scored a hundred. There is no concern about his batting. We have seen that he can change his game as per requirements. Like he did against Australia and now here. Knowing that you need to change your game is one thing but being able to do that is different. He can do that." 

Source: PTI
