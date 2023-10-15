ICC World Cup: The underdog triumphs we'll never forget!

In the world of sports, there's something truly captivating about the underdog triumphing against all odds. It's the story of determination, resilience, and the sheer refusal to be underestimated.

The ODI World Cup has witnessed its fair share of underdog victories that have left fans in awe.

From Afghanistan's stunning win over defending champions England to other memorable upsets, these moments are etched in the tournament's rich history.

Let's delve into six remarkable underdog triumphs at the ICC World Cup.

1983: India vs West Indies





IMAGE: Kapil Dev is presented with the 1983 World Cup trophy by Robert Carr, then the chairman of Prudential Assurance, the title sponsors of the 1983 World Cup. P hotograph: BCCI/X

In one of the most stunning upsets in the history of the World Cup, the Kapil Dev-led India floored two-time defending champions (1975, 1979) West Indies by 43 runs to win their maiden title at the iconic Lord's. Defending a meagre 183, India produced a splendid bowling show to bundle out the mighty West Indies for 140.

1983: Zimbabwe vs Australia

IMAGE: Zimbabwe's Duncan Fletcher hits Australia's Jeff Thomson for a four en route an upset win in the 1983 World Cup at Trent Bridge. Photograph: Patrick Eagar/Patrick Eagar Collection via Getty Images for Rediff Archives

The 1983 edition saw another upset when Zimbabwe surprised the cricketing world by upsetting Australia by 13 runs at Trent Bridge on their World Cup debut. Duncan Fletcher made 69 not out to help his side post 239 for six from their 60 overs. He also claimed 4/42 as the Australian side boasting of Dennis Lillee, Jeff Thomson and Allan Border were restricted to 226 for seven.

2011: Ireland vs England

IMAGE: Ireland's Kevin O'Brien celebrates with Niall O'Brien after defeating England during their 2011 World Cup match in Bangalore. Photograph: Tom Shaw/Getty Images for Rediff Archives

Ireland produced a giant killing act when a Kevin O'Brien-inspired team downed England, chasing down a mammoth 328 with three wickets intact at the M Chinnaswamy in Bangalore. O'Brien smashed World Cup's fastest hundred in 60 balls. He hit six sixes and 13 fours in his knock of 113 that came off just 63 balls.

1996: Kenya vs West Indies

Playing their maiden World Cup, Kenya scripted a dramatic upset by defeating West Indies by 73 runs in Pune. This was the first occasion in World Cup history that a non-Test-playing nation defeated a Test-playing nation. Exploiting a turner, off-spinner Maurice Odumbe's 3/15 off 10 overs became decisive as the star-studded West Indies with Brian Lara, Richie Richardson in their ranks folded for a paltry 93 while chasing 164.

1999: Bangladesh vs Pakistan

Bangladesh shocked Pakistan in an inconsequential match at Northampton. Bangladesh made 223/9 and in reply Pakistan were bundled out for 161 in 44.3 overs.

2007 Bangladesh vs India

IMAGE: Bangladesh's cricket team celebrate. Photograph: David Gray/Reuters

Bangladesh got the better of India by five wickets in the group stage match at Port of Spain and the result eventually caused team's early elimination. Mashrafe Mortaza's 4/38 put India in a spot as they collapsed to a below-par 191 in 49.3 overs. Bangladesh chased down the target in 48.3 overs with five wickets intact.