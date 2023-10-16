Buttler admits to costly mistake in Afghanistan upset

IMAGE: England's Jos Buttler is bowled by Afghanistan's Naveen-Ul-Haq. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Jos Buttler, England's captain, expressed his disappointment and determination to bounce back after the shocking defeat to Afghanistan in the World Cup.

Buttler said it will take a lot of effort from his team to overcome the setback.

"Disappointed with the result. The team will need to show a lot of resilience to get over this and make a successful comeback," said Buttler.

"Disappointing to win the toss and concede that many, me missing that first ball down the leg side set the tone. Credit to Afghanistan, they outplayed us today."

He conceded that the defending champions erred in executing their strategy.

"It came down to execution, we weren't quite at the level we'd like to be with both bat and ball. You got to let these defeats hurt, there's no point in getting over things too quickly, we need to reflect."

"There's a lot of character in this group, we need to show a lot of resilience and come back stronger," added Buttler.