News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Buttler admits to costly mistake in Afghanistan upset

Buttler admits to costly mistake in Afghanistan upset

Source: PTI
October 16, 2023 00:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jos Buttler

IMAGE: England's Jos Buttler is bowled by Afghanistan's Naveen-Ul-Haq. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Jos Buttler, England's captain, expressed his disappointment and determination to bounce back after the shocking defeat to Afghanistan in the World Cup.

 

Buttler said it will take a lot of effort from his team to overcome the setback.

"Disappointed with the result. The team will need to show a lot of resilience to get over this and make a successful comeback," said Buttler.

"Disappointing to win the toss and concede that many, me missing that first ball down the leg side set the tone. Credit to Afghanistan, they outplayed us today."

He conceded that the defending champions erred in executing their strategy.

"It came down to execution, we weren't quite at the level we'd like to be with both bat and ball. You got to let these defeats hurt, there's no point in getting over things too quickly, we need to reflect."

"There's a lot of character in this group, we need to show a lot of resilience and come back stronger," added Buttler.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Rashid, Mujeeb pay tribute to earthquake victims
Rashid, Mujeeb pay tribute to earthquake victims
Afghanistan's World Cup win inspires a new generation
Afghanistan's World Cup win inspires a new generation
Afghanistan's World Cup win and its Indian connection
Afghanistan's World Cup win and its Indian connection
Ronaldinho takes Kolkata by storm
Ronaldinho takes Kolkata by storm
Afghanistan's World Cup win and its Indian connection
Afghanistan's World Cup win and its Indian connection
Afghanistan's World Cup win inspires a new generation
Afghanistan's World Cup win inspires a new generation
Rashid, Mujeeb pay tribute to earthquake victims
Rashid, Mujeeb pay tribute to earthquake victims

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

PHOTOS: Afghanistan shock defending champions England

PHOTOS: Afghanistan shock defending champions England

Afghanistan pull off stunning 69-run win vs England

Afghanistan pull off stunning 69-run win vs England

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances