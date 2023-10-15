'It's a pasting, it's a battering': Ramiz Raja

'If you can't win, then at least compete. Pakistan weren't able to do that.'

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates dismissing Pakistan's Shadab Khan during the ICC World Cup 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, on Saturday. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja lashed out at Babar Azam's side following Saturday’s “battering” by India in the ODI World Cup match in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan were bundled out for an embarrassing 191 after which Rohit Sharma's blistering 86 steered the hosts to a seven-wicket victory with nearly 20 overs to spare.

“It's going to hurt them. It's scarring, it's a pasting, it's a battering. They've been outpaced and outplayed in all the three departments,” Raja told the ICC Review podcast.

“If you can't win, then at least compete. Pakistan weren't able to do that.”

It was Pakistan's eighth successive defeat to India in ODI World Cups, and Raja said Pakistan need to find a way to better the humiliating record.

“It's a reality and Pakistan have got to do something about it. They can't be termed as 'chokers' against India because that's not a great tag to have. Somehow, it's a mental block, it's a skill block as well,” said Raja, a member of Pakistan's 1992 World Cup-winning squad.

The 61-year-old admitted that Pakistan’s players go through immense pressure in a match against India, but said they need to rise above that.

“When you're playing against India it's such an environment where it's 99 per cent India fans and crowds you're obviously overwhelmed. I understand all of that.

“But Babar Azam has led this side for a good four or five years, so you've got to rise to the occasion,” he added.

Raja urged the Pakistan players to take a leaf out of India's book in handling pressure in such marquee clashes.

“Credit to India for maintaining their presence in World Cup competitions against Pakistan. It's not an easy match for India also because there are emotions involved, there are expectations involved.

“Then you're supposed to win because it has been happening for so many years that this can get you under a little bit of extra pressure. But they've handled it so well.”

Raja urged captain Babar and other senior Pakistan players to rally around the youngsters so that they can come out all guns blazing in their next matches.

“Babar Azam and the senior players will have to rally around some of the young kids and have got to find an answer.

“They've got to be brutally honest in those team meetings. I think that is where Pakistan need to start.”

With two wins and four points, Pakistan are still in the mix to make it to the semi-finals.