IMAGE: Lockie Ferguson looks like a million bucks in his retro style mane and moustache and the latest New Zealand jersey. Photograph: Black Caps/X

New Zealand Cricket dropped the latest threads their team will don at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, starting October 5.

The Black Caps unveiled the jerseys on their X handle with bowlers Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult and batter Tom Latham wearing the latest design.

IMAGE: Trent Boult is all smiles.



The shirts stick to the traditional New Zealand colours of black, white and grey.

Last week New Zealand unveiled the team for World Cup 2023. Kane Williamson will return to lead the side.