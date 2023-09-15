News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Major blow for NZ ahead of World Cup

Major blow for NZ ahead of World Cup

September 15, 2023 23:09 IST
Southee suffers thumb fracture, injury scare for Allen

Southee 

IMAGE: Tim Southee sustained the injury while attempting to take a catch in the 14th over of England's innings. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Action Images via Reuters

New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee's World Cup participation is in doubt after New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said he had fractured a bone in his right thumb while fielding during the fourth and final one-day international against England on Friday.

 

"An x-ray has confirmed that Tim Southee dislocated and fractured a bone in his right thumb while attempting to take a catch in the 14th over of the 1st innings," NZC said in a statement.

"A timeline for his recovery will be established tomorrow when he undergoes further assessment."

Southee sustained the injury while attempting to take a catch in the 14th over of England's innings.

NZC added that batter Finn Allen, who also picked up an injury while on the pitch as a substitute fielder, had been "cleared of any fracture or break".

New Zealand trail England 2-1 in the series. They next take on Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series, which Southee was rested for.

Following their series against Bangladesh, New Zealand will face defending champions England in their opening game at the 50-overs World Cup in India.

