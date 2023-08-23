News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Big changes to New Zealand's World Cup coaching staff

Big changes to New Zealand's World Cup coaching staff

August 23, 2023 16:56 IST
IMAGE: James Foster, a T20 coaching expert, will link up with the Black Caps for a one-day series against England starting on September 8 before rejoining the squad for the World Cup. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Former England wicketkeeper James Foster has been appointed as an assistant coach on New Zealand's World Cup staff, while former England batsman Ian Bell will also feature in the team's rotating staff in the lead-up to the tournament.

 

Foster, a T20 coaching expert, will link up with the Black Caps for a one-day series against England starting on September 8 before rejoining the squad for the World Cup in India starting in October.

Multiple Ashes winner Bell will join as an assistant coach for the T20 series against England starting next week and remain on staff for the following ODI series against England and Bangladesh.

Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming, who has enjoyed huge success coaching with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, will also link up with the squad for the ODI series against world champions England.

Former Pakistan coach Saqlain Mushtaq will be New Zealand's spin bowling coach for the Bangladesh Test series in December, having joined the squad for the white-ball tour of Pakistan in April.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead will sit out the Bangladesh tour after the World Cup, with Luke Ronchi stepping in for the Test series starting on November 28.

Team manager Simon Insley said the coaching additions would balance workloads and bring fresh ideas to the group.

"Following the T20 team’s departure to the UAE (on August 12), the team will be on the road right through until December 16 when the test team returns, ahead of a busy home summer," he said in a New Zealand Cricket statement.

"That period of time playing, working and simply being away from home is not sustainable and we’ve worked really hard this winter to ensure everyone from players to staff will receive adequate rest.

"We’re delighted with the caliber of coaches we’ve been able to confirm to assist the Black Caps on the various tours."

Source: REUTERS
India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

