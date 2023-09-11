Aww! How NZ Announced World Cup Team

IMAGE: Captain Kane Williamson's name was announced by wife Sarah Raheem and their kids. Photograph and Video: Black Caps/X

There is a reason why New Zealand is the most loved cricket team in the world.



Their unique team announcement video for the 2023 World Cup left folks pleasantly surprised.

Kane Williamson will lead New Zealand at next month's one-day World Cup, despite not having recovered fully from a long-term knee ligament injury, while pace Trent Boult has also been picked despite opting out of his national contract last year.



In a heart-melting moment and perhaps a first in cricket, the families of the cricketers announced their names.



Williamson's name was announced by wife Sarah Raheem along with their daughter Maggie and son.

Trent Boult's name was read out loud by his three tiny tots.



Check out the video posted by New Zealand Cricket on X: