Rediff.com  » Cricket » Siraj donates prize money to Sri Lankan groundstaff

Siraj donates prize money to Sri Lankan groundstaff

Source: PTI
September 17, 2023 20:32 IST
IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj donated his Asia Cup final player of the match prize award to the Sri Lankan groundstaff. Photograph: Mohammed Siraj/Instagram

India's match-winner Mohammed Siraj donated his Asia Cup final player of the match prize award of US$ 5,000 to the Sri Lankan groundstaff, who worked tirelessly through the rain-hit tournament.

"This cash prize goes to the groundsmen. They deserve it fully, this tournament wouldn't have been possible without them," Siraj said at the post-match presentation after India's 10-wicket win against Sri Lanka in the final in Colombo on Sunday.

 

Siraj bowled a devastating spell in which he took four wickets in the fourth over en route to a career-best 6/21 to help India bowl out Sri Lanka for a paltry 50 in 15.2 overs.

Earlier on Sunday, the Asian Cricket Council chief Jay Shah also announced a cash reward of $50,000 for the groundsmen in Kandy and Colombo as an acknowledgment for their efforts in making the field of play ready.

Almost all the matches in the Sri Lankan leg of the Asia Cup were affected by rain. Even the final on Sunday had a delayed start because of wet outfield.

While India's opening fixture against arch-rivals Pakistan in Pallekele was washed out, a couple more encounters throughout the competition saw rain interruptions bringing the Duckworth–Lewis method into effect.

The Super Fours match between India and Pakistan spilled on to the reserve day.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
