World Cup: Bumrah, Rohit In MVP Top 5

World Cup: Bumrah, Rohit In MVP Top 5

By SRINIVAS BHOGLE & PURNENDU MAJI
October 16, 2023 11:21 IST
Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player Index of World Cup after the twelve games.

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah outsmarted the Pakistanis in the World Cup game at Ahmedabad, October 14, 2023. Photograph: BCCI/X

It's early days; there's still a lot of cricket to be played in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Before we share the numbers, we'll share our assumptions. We're assuming that the average team score will be 300 (it is currently 284), and we're considering a wicket to be worth 30 runs.

Our Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a metric that could be described as a 'run equivalent'.

Mitchell Santner

IMAGE: Mitchell Santner pocketed a five-wicket haul against The Netherlands in the game at Hyderabad, October 9, 2023. Photograph: ICC/X

Jasprit Bumrah, currently placed second, still hasn't actually scored a run. But his number of wickets, economy rate and fielding performance would be equivalent to having scored 314 runs.

Mitchell Santner (MVPI: 358) tops the list while Matt Henry (306) is third. Rohit Sharma (281) is currently fourth.

If this reminds you of the formula in the many fantasy leagues, all we'll say is that Rediff's MVPI data has been going up now for 20 years.

Already there are some pointers: While there are 4 NZ players in the top ten, there's no Australian player so far in the top 25.

Most Valuable Players In World Cup 2023 (after first 12 games)

RankPlayerTeamRunsTop Score4s6sStrike RateWicketsEconomy RateGamesMVPI
1 Mitchell Santner NZ 36 36 3 2 211.8 8 4.2 3 358
2 Jasprit Bumrah IND 0 0 0 0 - 8 3.4 3 314
3 Matt Henry NZ 10 10 0 1 250 8 5.1 3 306
4 Rohit Sharma IND 217 131 22 11 141.8 0 - 3 281
5 Kushal Mendis SL 198 122 18 14 166.4 0 - 2 277
6 Rachin Ravindra NZ 183 123 16 6 114.4 2 5.9 3 269
7 Mohammad Rizwan PAK 248 131 23 3 93.6 0 - 3 261
8 Devon Conway NZ 229 152 27 4 104.1 0 - 3 258
9 Quinton de Kock SA 209 109 20 8 110 0 - 2 238
10 Aiden Markram SA 162 106 21 4 165.3 0 - 2 231
11 Bas de Leede NET 85 67 9 2 91.4 5 6.6 2 225
12 Kuldeep Yadav IND 0 0 0 0 - 5 3.9 3 223
13 Hasan Ali PAK 12 12 2 0 60 7 6 3 214
14 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 55 40 5 2 69.6 5 4.9 3 213
15 Ravindra Jadeja IND 0 0 0 0 - 5 3.7 3 213
16 Dawid Malan ENG 154 140 18 5 117.6 0 - 2 177
17 Kasigo Rabada SA 0 0 0 0 0 5 5.2 2 166
18 Haris Rauf PAK 18 16 2 1 90 5 6 3 166
19 Daryl Mtchell NZ 137 89 11 6 120.2 0 11 3 165
20 Joe Root ENG 159 82 12 2 103.2 0 - 2 164
21 Sadeera Samarawickrama SL 131 108 14 3 121.3 0 - 2 164
22 Mehidy  Hasan Miraz BAN 95 57 10 0 75.4 3 5.8 3 160
23 Hardik Pandya IND 11 11 0 1 137.5 5 6.6 3 160
24 Colin Ackermann NET 86 69 8 0 91.5 2 5.6 2 158
25 Shoriful Islam BAN 14 12 2 0 82.4 5 6.3 3 154
26 Keshav Maharaj SA 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.6 2 151
27 Abdullah Shafique PAK 133 113 13 3 104.7 0 - 2 149
28 Josh Hazlewood AUS 3 2 0 0 100 4 5.4 2 138
29 Reece Topley ENG 1 1 0 0 50 4 4.3 1 137
30 Virat Kohli IND 156 85 15 0 82.1 0 - 3 137
31 Trent Boult NZ 0 0 0 0 - 3 4.5 3 136
32 Rassie van der Dussen SA 134 108 15 2 95.7 0 - 2 133
33 Mitchell Starc AUS 55 28 5 1 64 3 4.9 2 132
34 Lockie Ferguson NZ 0 0 0 0 - 3 4.5 2 132
35 Shaheen Afridi PAK 15 13 2 0 68.2 4 6.3 3 131
36 Marco Jansen SA 38 26 3 2 131 4 8.6 2 128
37 Saud Shakeel PAK 105 68 11 1 114.1 0 - 3 118
38 Glenn Phillips NZ 20 16 2 1 133.3 3 5.9 3 116
39 Aryan Dutt NET 12 11 0 1 54.5 3 5.5 2 107
40 Mushfiqur Rahim BAN 119 66 10 2 83.8 0 - 3 106
41 Litton Das BAN 89 76 9 2 104.7 0 - 3 103
42 Paul van Meekeren NET 11 7 2 0 73.3 3 6.6 2 103
43 KL Rahul IND 116 97 10 2 80.6 0 - 3 103
44 Azmatullah Omarzai AFG 84 62 6 4 94.4 1 7.2 2 102
45 Mohammad Nawaz PAK 43 39 4 0 75.4 2 5.7 3 101
46 Tom Latham NZ 53 53 6 1 115.2 0 - 3 100
47 Mahedi Hasan BAN 14 14 1 0 43.8 4 8.9 1 98
48 Dilshan Madushanka SL 4 4 1 0 200 4 7.6 2 96
49 Glenn Maxwell AUS 18 15 1 0 42.9 2 3.7 2 95
50 Jos Buttler ENG 63 43 3 3 121.2 0 - 2 94

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

SRINIVAS BHOGLE & PURNENDU MAJI
