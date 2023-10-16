World Cup: Bumrah, Rohit In MVP Top 5

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player Index of World Cup after the twelve games.
It's early days; there's still a lot of cricket to be played in the 2023 ODI World Cup.
Before we share the numbers, we'll share our assumptions. We're assuming that the average team score will be 300 (it is currently 284), and we're considering a wicket to be worth 30 runs.
Our Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a metric that could be described as a 'run equivalent'.
Jasprit Bumrah, currently placed second, still hasn't actually scored a run. But his number of wickets, economy rate and fielding performance would be equivalent to having scored 314 runs.
Mitchell Santner (MVPI: 358) tops the list while Matt Henry (306) is third. Rohit Sharma (281) is currently fourth.
If this reminds you of the formula in the many fantasy leagues, all we'll say is that Rediff's MVPI data has been going up now for 20 years.
Already there are some pointers: While there are 4 NZ players in the top ten, there's no Australian player so far in the top 25.
Most Valuable Players In World Cup 2023 (after first 12 games)
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Top Score
|4s
|6s
|Strike Rate
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Games
|MVPI
|1
|Mitchell Santner
|NZ
|36
|36
|3
|2
|211.8
|8
|4.2
|3
|358
|2
|Jasprit Bumrah
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|8
|3.4
|3
|314
|3
|Matt Henry
|NZ
|10
|10
|0
|1
|250
|8
|5.1
|3
|306
|4
|Rohit Sharma
|IND
|217
|131
|22
|11
|141.8
|0
|-
|3
|281
|5
|Kushal Mendis
|SL
|198
|122
|18
|14
|166.4
|0
|-
|2
|277
|6
|Rachin Ravindra
|NZ
|183
|123
|16
|6
|114.4
|2
|5.9
|3
|269
|7
|Mohammad Rizwan
|PAK
|248
|131
|23
|3
|93.6
|0
|-
|3
|261
|8
|Devon Conway
|NZ
|229
|152
|27
|4
|104.1
|0
|-
|3
|258
|9
|Quinton de Kock
|SA
|209
|109
|20
|8
|110
|0
|-
|2
|238
|10
|Aiden Markram
|SA
|162
|106
|21
|4
|165.3
|0
|-
|2
|231
|11
|Bas de Leede
|NET
|85
|67
|9
|2
|91.4
|5
|6.6
|2
|225
|12
|Kuldeep Yadav
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|5
|3.9
|3
|223
|13
|Hasan Ali
|PAK
|12
|12
|2
|0
|60
|7
|6
|3
|214
|14
|Shakib Al Hasan
|BAN
|55
|40
|5
|2
|69.6
|5
|4.9
|3
|213
|15
|Ravindra Jadeja
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|5
|3.7
|3
|213
|16
|Dawid Malan
|ENG
|154
|140
|18
|5
|117.6
|0
|-
|2
|177
|17
|Kasigo Rabada
|SA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5.2
|2
|166
|18
|Haris Rauf
|PAK
|18
|16
|2
|1
|90
|5
|6
|3
|166
|19
|Daryl Mtchell
|NZ
|137
|89
|11
|6
|120.2
|0
|11
|3
|165
|20
|Joe Root
|ENG
|159
|82
|12
|2
|103.2
|0
|-
|2
|164
|21
|Sadeera Samarawickrama
|SL
|131
|108
|14
|3
|121.3
|0
|-
|2
|164
|22
|Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|BAN
|95
|57
|10
|0
|75.4
|3
|5.8
|3
|160
|23
|Hardik Pandya
|IND
|11
|11
|0
|1
|137.5
|5
|6.6
|3
|160
|24
|Colin Ackermann
|NET
|86
|69
|8
|0
|91.5
|2
|5.6
|2
|158
|25
|Shoriful Islam
|BAN
|14
|12
|2
|0
|82.4
|5
|6.3
|3
|154
|26
|Keshav Maharaj
|SA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.6
|2
|151
|27
|Abdullah Shafique
|PAK
|133
|113
|13
|3
|104.7
|0
|-
|2
|149
|28
|Josh Hazlewood
|AUS
|3
|2
|0
|0
|100
|4
|5.4
|2
|138
|29
|Reece Topley
|ENG
|1
|1
|0
|0
|50
|4
|4.3
|1
|137
|30
|Virat Kohli
|IND
|156
|85
|15
|0
|82.1
|0
|-
|3
|137
|31
|Trent Boult
|NZ
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|3
|4.5
|3
|136
|32
|Rassie van der Dussen
|SA
|134
|108
|15
|2
|95.7
|0
|-
|2
|133
|33
|Mitchell Starc
|AUS
|55
|28
|5
|1
|64
|3
|4.9
|2
|132
|34
|Lockie Ferguson
|NZ
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|3
|4.5
|2
|132
|35
|Shaheen Afridi
|PAK
|15
|13
|2
|0
|68.2
|4
|6.3
|3
|131
|36
|Marco Jansen
|SA
|38
|26
|3
|2
|131
|4
|8.6
|2
|128
|37
|Saud Shakeel
|PAK
|105
|68
|11
|1
|114.1
|0
|-
|3
|118
|38
|Glenn Phillips
|NZ
|20
|16
|2
|1
|133.3
|3
|5.9
|3
|116
|39
|Aryan Dutt
|NET
|12
|11
|0
|1
|54.5
|3
|5.5
|2
|107
|40
|Mushfiqur Rahim
|BAN
|119
|66
|10
|2
|83.8
|0
|-
|3
|106
|41
|Litton Das
|BAN
|89
|76
|9
|2
|104.7
|0
|-
|3
|103
|42
|Paul van Meekeren
|NET
|11
|7
|2
|0
|73.3
|3
|6.6
|2
|103
|43
|KL Rahul
|IND
|116
|97
|10
|2
|80.6
|0
|-
|3
|103
|44
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|AFG
|84
|62
|6
|4
|94.4
|1
|7.2
|2
|102
|45
|Mohammad Nawaz
|PAK
|43
|39
|4
|0
|75.4
|2
|5.7
|3
|101
|46
|Tom Latham
|NZ
|53
|53
|6
|1
|115.2
|0
|-
|3
|100
|47
|Mahedi Hasan
|BAN
|14
|14
|1
|0
|43.8
|4
|8.9
|1
|98
|48
|Dilshan Madushanka
|SL
|4
|4
|1
|0
|200
|4
|7.6
|2
|96
|49
|Glenn Maxwell
|AUS
|18
|15
|1
|0
|42.9
|2
|3.7
|2
|95
|50
|Jos Buttler
|ENG
|63
|43
|3
|3
|121.2
|0
|-
|2
|94
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com