Jadeja Surpasses Kumble's World Cup Record

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after dismissing Roelof van der Merwe in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 12, 2023. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Ravindra Jadeja bagged a major record to his name as he surpassed the legendary Anil Kumble to become India's most successful spinner in a single edition of the World Cup.

Jadeja, who took 2/49 against The Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday, took his tally in World Cup 2023 to 16 wickets breaking the record jointly held by Kumble, who had taken 15 wickets in the 1996 World Cup, and Yuvraj Singh, who had played a crucial role in India's title triumph in 2011 with 15 wickets.

IMAGE: Spin twins Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav have combined taken 30 wickets in World Cup 2023. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Another spinner, who is fast catching up on the record is Kuldeep Yadav, who claimed 2/41 against the Dutch, to take his wicket count to 14 in the World Cup.



Despite their consistent showing, the spin twins have been overshadowed by the wonderful performances from the pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Siraj.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma seems quite pleased with Jadeja's superb form with the ball. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Bumrah is India's leading wicket-taker in the World Cup with 17 wickets from nine games, with Shami taking 16 in five games and Siraj bagging 12 wickets.



India defeated The Netherlands by 160 runs to finish unbeaten in the league stage with nine straight wins. They will take on New Zealand in the first-semi-final in Mumbai on Wednesday.