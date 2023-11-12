News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'One loss and everyone says you don't know anything'

'One loss and everyone says you don't know anything'

Source: PTI
November 12, 2023 23:26 IST
India Head Coach Rahul Dravid with captain Rohit Sharma. Dravid said the Indian cricket team is aware of the pressure and expectations on the team going into the semi-final

IMAGE: India Head Coach Rahul Dravid with captain Rohit Sharma. Dravid said the Indian cricket team is aware of the pressure and expectations on the team going into the semi-final against New Zealand on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI/X

India's Head Coach Rahul Dravid has no hesitation in admitting that his side's World Cup semi-final against New Zealand on Wednesday would be a high-pressure game.

India ended the group stage of the competition unbeaten with flawless nine wins on the trot after defeating the Netherlands by 160 runs in Bengaluru on Sunday.

 

"I would be in-authentic if I say that there will be no pressure of semi-final. You have no guarantees to win any game of cricket. What you can do is prepare the best you can, and we've been doing that," Dravid told Star Sports after India's thunping win over the Netherlands.

India's World Cup hopes cling to the last two knockout matches and Dravid is aware of the burden of expectations.

"When it's going well it looks good. One loss and everyone says you don't know anything," Dravid replied when told about how the broadcasters were analysing his performance in the league games.

Dravid was particularly happy with how Shreyas Iyer has been showing consistency at the back-end of the tournament.

"Shreyas Iyer is the backbone of our middle order, and we all know how tough it has been for us to find a good No. 4 batter for the last 10 years," Dravid said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
