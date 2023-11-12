News
Warner & His Kids' Diwali Wishes

Warner & His Kids' Diwali Wishes

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 12, 2023 18:31 IST
IMAGE: Australian opener David Warner took to social media to extend his Diwali wishes. Photograph: Kind courtesy David Warner/Instagram
 

David Warner's love affair with India is well known and the Australian opener took to Instagram to extend his Diwali wishes.

'We wish you and your family a big Happy Diwali, we hope this year brings great joy and happiness. Please stay connected with loved ones and give them big hugs,' Warner posted on Instagram.

'Namaste everyone. I just want to wish you all a Happy Diwali and a joyful, prosperous year ahead. Thank you all for your support, it means a lot to me and us. We cannot thank you enough. Give your families a big hug heading into the year and stay connected with your loved ones. Spread positivity,' Warner said.

As Warner flipped the camera, his three little girls, dressed in traditional Indian attire wished everyone Happy Diwali.

SEE: Warner and his daughters share their wishes. Video: Kind courtesy David Warner/Instagram

 

Sri Lankan cricket legend Sanath Jayasuriya also extended his Diwali wishes: 'Wishing everyone a happy #Diwali festival'.

'Wishing each and everyone a very Happy and Prosperous Diwali. Hope this year brings lots of success and happiness to your Lives #HappyDiwali,' Pakistani legendary pacer Waqar Younis tweeted.

'Happy Diwali,' South African spinner Keshav Maharaj, currently in India for World Cup 2023, tweeted.

