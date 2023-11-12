News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India's batters light up Diwali in record-spree

India's batters light up Diwali in record-spree

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 12, 2023 20:28 IST
K L Rahul and Shreyas Iyer compliment each other during their record-breaking partnership of 208 runs, India's best for the fourth wicket or below in a World Cup, during the match against the Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday.

IMAGE: K L Rahul and Shreyas Iyer compliment each other during their record-breaking partnership of 208 runs, India's best for the fourth wicket or below in a World Cup, during the match against the Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Several records fell by the wayside as India posted a mammoth 410 for 4 wickets against the Netherlands in their concluding league stage match at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, on Sunday.

While skipper Rohit Sharma (61) re-wrote many records, Shreyas Iyer (128 not out) and KL Rahul (102) also added some to their names.

 

Take a look at the records set during India's innings:

- Rohit hit the most sixes in ODIs in a calendar year, taking his 2023 tally to 60. He surpassed AB de Villiers's record of 58 in 2015.

- Rohit became the captain to hit the most sixes in an edition of the World Cup (24), going past Eoin Morgan (22) of England.

- Rohit and Shubman Gill have been involved in most 100-plus stands in ODIs this year (5).

- Rohit scored the most runs in a World Cup edition (503) among Indian captains, going past Sourav Ganguly (465 in 2003).

- Rohit joined Sachin Tendulkar in scoring 500-plus runs in multiple World Cup editions (2). He is also the first to do so in successive editions.

- Virat Kohli (51 against the Netherlands) registered 50-plus scores on 14 occasions in the World Cup to date, second only to Tendulkar (21).

- Kohli joined Tendulkar and Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh in logging the most 50-plus scores in a World Cup (7).

- It's the first time that India’s top-five batters scored 50-plus runs in an ODI innings.

- K L Rahul slammed the quickest century by an Indian in a World Cup match (62 balls), bettering Rohit Sharma’s 63.

- India’s batters have 50-plus scores in 20 instances in this World Cup, their best ever, outperforming their 2019 record of 19.

- Shreyas Iyer and Rahul's partnership of 208 was the best for India for the fourth wicket or below in a World Cup. The previous best was between MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina (unbroken 196) against Zimbabwe in 2015.

