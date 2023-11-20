Seen These Shocked Faces?

Before Sunday's game, Australia's Captain Pat Cummins said he wanted to silence the spectators at the Narendra D Modi stadium, and by jove! that's what his team did.
The 92,000 odd spectators watched Travis Head pummel the Indian bowlers taking his team to the brink of a memorable triumph in silence.
The twitterati on X complained that it would have been better had the final been held at the Eden Gardens (World Cup 1987) or the Wankhede (World Cup 2011) or at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai or the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru rather than the N D Modi ground where the spectators were in mute mood during the Aussie innings.