Seen These Shocked Faces?

Seen These Shocked Faces?

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 20, 2023 13:04 IST
IMAGE: Australia's win stunned spectators at the Narendra D Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. Photographs: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
 

Before Sunday's game, Australia's Captain Pat Cummins said he wanted to silence the spectators at the Narendra D Modi stadium, and by jove! that's what his team did.

The 92,000 odd spectators watched Travis Head pummel the Indian bowlers taking his team to the brink of a memorable triumph in silence.

The twitterati on X complained that it would have been better had the final been held at the Eden Gardens (World Cup 1987) or the Wankhede (World Cup 2011) or at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai or the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru rather than the N D Modi ground where the spectators were in mute mood during the Aussie innings.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: Fans watch the final on a big screen in Mumbai, here and below. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
REDIFF CRICKET
