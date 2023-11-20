News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli Gifts Maxi His India Jersey

Kohli Gifts Maxi His India Jersey

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 20, 2023 12:08 IST
IMAGE: Virat Kohli gifts his jersey to Glenn Maxwell. Photograph: ICC/X
 

Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell are team-mates at Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League and the respect and admiration between the two was seen after the World Cup 2023 final when the Player Of The World Cup gifted his jersey to the Aussie who hit the fastest World Cup century as well as a double hundred in the tournament.

Maxwell and Kohli hugged; the Aussie knowing how much winning the World Cup would have meant to the Indian, inarguably the finest batter of his generation.

Glenn Maxwell and Virat Kohi 

The World Cup finalists will now compete in a five-match T20I series which begins on Thursday in Visakhapatnam.

REDIFF CRICKET
