News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India vs Pak: Why ICC won't act against Ahmedabad fans

India vs Pak: Why ICC won't act against Ahmedabad fans

Source: PTI
October 18, 2023 17:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: A section of fans had heckled Mohammed Rizwan with religious chants during the World Cup match against India in Ahmedabad. Photographs: Amit Dave/Reuters

The ICC is unlikely to take any action on Pakistan Cricket Board's complaint for alleged boorish crowd behaviour during their World Cup game against India in Ahmedabad on October 14 since the ambit of the anti-discrimination code is restricted to individuals and does not cover group.

 

More than one lakh fans watched the action unfold at the Narendra Modi Stadium and only three Pakistani-American fans were in the stands to support the players from the neighbouring nation.

A section of fans had heckled Mohammed Rizwan with religious chants when the wicketkeeper-batter was walking back to pavilion following his dismissal, prompting the PCB to lodge a complaint with the game's governing body.

Pakistan's Director of Cricket Mickey Arthur had admitted that his players were overawed by the vociferous crowd during their seven-wicket thumping at the hands of India.

It is understood that ICC has taken cognisance of the complaint and is ascertaining its nature and the process it might follow.

"The ICC takes every complaint very seriously but code is about individuals. I don't know what exactly is PCB looking at but it will be very difficult to take any tangible action," a veteran official, who has worked in both BCCI and ICC, told PTI.

PCB's complaint about "inappropriate behaviour" needs to be seen in relative light.

"The ICC may identify individuals if there are charges of racism but if thousands of people are shouting a slogan, what can you do? No player was injured by any 'missile' hurled from the gallery? A partisan crowd is expected. That's pressure of elite sport," he added.

As a part of standard protocol, the ICC exhibits its stand on racism and zero tolerance policy through billboards during its events.

A recent example of collective racism in sport is Brazilian football international Vinicius Junior's case when he threatened to walk off the pitch in the second-half of a La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valencia last season after being targetted with racist slurs.

Since it was a case of collective chants of racism, governing body of football in the country had sanctioned partial closure of a stand at Valencia's home ground Mestalla Stadium for five games and a fine of 45,000 euro was imposed on the club.

The sanction was later reduced to three games of partial closure and fine of 27,000 Euros after the club appealed against the decision. Seven people were in fact identified and detained by Spanish Police and banned from entering any stadium in Spain for three years in the country.

About Arthur's complaint that Pakistan's theme song Dil Dil Pakistan was not played during the match, a BCCI official said, "There was no problem in playing Dil Dil Pakistan but in that entire match, was there any such moment where you could have played that song?"

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Who Is Kohli Calling During Nets?
Who Is Kohli Calling During Nets?
WATCH Rohit Bowl!
WATCH Rohit Bowl!
'Way to go Netherlands... brilliant!'
'Way to go Netherlands... brilliant!'
Fund managers improve large-cap performance
Fund managers improve large-cap performance
Maruti to issue Rs 12.8K cr shares for Guj plant buy
Maruti to issue Rs 12.8K cr shares for Guj plant buy
From Uber Eats to Stardom: Dutch Bowler's Journey
From Uber Eats to Stardom: Dutch Bowler's Journey
Sensex plunges 551 points on sluggish global trends
Sensex plunges 551 points on sluggish global trends

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

PCB files complaint over 'inappropriate conduct'

PCB files complaint over 'inappropriate conduct'

Kohli vs Shakib: Mutual admiration fuels World Cup tie

Kohli vs Shakib: Mutual admiration fuels World Cup tie

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances