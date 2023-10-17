India vs Pak: PCB files complaint over 'inappropriate conduct'

IMAGE: Mohammad Rizwan was heckled by fans while walking back to the pavillion after his dismissal during the World Cup match against India on October 14. Photograph: ICC/X

A furious Pakistan Cricket Board lodged a complaint with the International Cricket Council over delays in visas and 'inappropriate conduct' targetted towards the Pakistan players during their World Cup 2023 match against India in Ahmedabad on October 14.

A lot of Pakistan journalists and fans are still awaiting their visas to travel to India for the World Cup. The applications will need clearance from external affairs, home and sports ministries as Pakistan is on India's prior reference list (PRC).



"The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup 2023," PCB said on X.



"The PCB has also filed a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on 14 October 2023."



Pakistan's team director and chief coach, Mickey Arthur, had spoken about the crowd behaviour and its impact on his team after the defeat to India and ICC chairman, Greg Barclay, has responded that the sport's world governing body was doing its best to make the World Cup a successful event.

A video has surfaced on social media where Pakistan cricket Mohammed Rizwan was seen getting heckled by a few fans in Ahmedabad with the chants of Jai Shri Ram while he walked back to the pavilion during the match between India and Pakistan on Saturday.



A group of fans directed their chants at Rizwan when he was walking back to the pavilion after being dismissed by pacer Jasprit Bumrah.