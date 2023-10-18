News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Who Is Kohli Calling During Nets?

Who Is Kohli Calling During Nets?

By ADNAN ABIDI/REUTERS
October 18, 2023 14:52 IST
The Indian cricket team had an intense practice session before their World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, the top-order batters, were the first to enter the nets for their practice session.

Kohli, who spent an extensive amount of time in the nets, then took a well-deserved break. We wonder if he FaceTimed wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

 

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli on his mobile phone during practice. All Photographs: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: The cameraman has grabbed Kohli's attention now.

 

Virat Kohli

 

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Kohli and Rohit Sharma gear up for a long session.

 

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Kohli was one of the first to hit the nets and spent the most time sharpening his skills.

 

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit waits patiently for his turn.

 

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: It's show time!

 

Rohit Sharma

 

Suryakumar Yadav

 

IMAGE: In his new clean-shaven look, will Suryakumar Yadav get a chance to make an appearance?

 

Mohammad Siraj

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah, who had already played three games in just six days, were preparing for another two matches within four days.

 

Jasprit Bumrah

 

Jasprit Bumrah

 

IMAGE: Shami joined Bumrah and Siraj and all the pacers went all out during their evening practice, giving it their all.

 

Kuldeep Yadav

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan, who had played in the first two games against Australia and Afghanistan, was also seen with Kuldeep Yadav, who has been impressive.

 

Mohammad Siraj

 

Mohammad Siraj

 

IMAGE: Siraj and Gill focus on stretching.

 

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: In the end, it's Gill who commands everyone's attention. What did he say?

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

ADNAN ABIDI/REUTERS
