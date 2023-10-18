Say Hello To Off-Spinner Rohit Sharma!

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Indian Cricket Team/Instagram

Rohit Sharma surprised everyone when he took to the nets, showcasing his off-spin bowling abilities ahead of the World Cup 2023 game against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

In a video shared by the Indian cricket team on their Instagram account, Rohit was seen delivering off-spin deliveries to Ravindra Jadeja, igniting speculation about his potential role as a bowler in Thursday's match.

Rohit's last appearance as a bowler in an ODI was in 2016 during a game against Australia in Perth, where he bowled an over and conceded 11 runs.

Do you know Rohit has an IPL hat-trick?!

The skipper says he stopped bowling because of concerns about finger injuries that could affect his batting.

At the press conference where India's World Cup squad was revealed, Rohit hinted that both Virat Kohli and he could step in as bowlers if the team needed it.