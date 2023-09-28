News
World Cup 2023: Gambhir Prays At Tirupati For India

World Cup 2023: Gambhir Prays At Tirupati For India

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 28, 2023 15:16 IST
Gautam Gambhir

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir hopes the Indian cricket team will emerge victorious in the 2023 World Cup.

Gautam Gambhir, a member of India's 2011 winning World Cup team, visited the Lord Balaji temple in Tirumala on Thursday, September 28, 2023, morning.

Gambhir, who is now a Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Delhi, received the srivari prasadam during an early morning visit with his family.

Gautam Gambhir

 

Gambhir, who scored 97 in the 2011 World Cup final, hopes the Indian cricket team will win the 2023 World Cup and believes the collective prayers of 1.4 billion Indians will play a crucial role in the team's success.

Ashwin in or out of WC squad? Dravid non-committal
Ruturaj-led Indian team depart for Asian Games
Is Gambhir Headed Back To KKR?
Asian Games: Anush shines with bronze in dressage
AAP, Cong spar over Punjab MLA's arrest in 2015 case
Pakistan cricket team overwhelmed by Indian fans' love
A Lot At Stake For India In US' Indo-Pacific Strategy
