What Is Sachin Praying For?

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar performs Jal Abhishek at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Dilip Vengsarkar offer prayers at the temple.

Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Ravi Shastri and Sachin Tendulkar were by Prime Minister Narendra D Modi'S side as he laid the foundation stone for a cricket stadium in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency.

Before the inaugural ceremony for the stadium, which will be complete by 2025, the retired cricketers worshipped at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

IMAGE: The cricketers outside the temple, here and below.

IMAGE: Sachin presents Prime Minister Narendra D Modi with an Indian cricket team jersey featuring the name 'NAMO' on the back.

IMAGE:Modi, Sachin, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Board of Control for Cricket in India President Roger Binny at the foundation stone ceremony for the international cricket stadium in Varanasi.

The UP government paid Rs 121 crore (Rs 1.21 billion) to acquire the land for the stadium. The construction costs, amounting to Rs 330 crore (Rs 3.3 billion), will be borne by the BCCI.

IMAGE: Binny and BCCI Secretary Jay A Shah felicitate Modi.

IMAGE: Modi with BCCI Vice-President and Congress MP Rajeev Shukla.