Rediff.com  » Cricket » Is Gambhir Headed Back To KKR?

Is Gambhir Headed Back To KKR?

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 21, 2023 12:36 IST
IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir with Shah Rukh Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gautam Gambhir/X
 

Gautam Gambhir caught up with Kolkata Knight Riders Co-Owner Shah Rukh Khan and couldn't stop praising the Bollywood superstar.

KKR's only two IPL titles so far have come under Gambhir's captaincy -- in 2012 and 2014.

Is Gambhir, who has apparently quit his role as mentor of the Lucknow Super Giants, returning to KKR for IPL 2024?

'He's not just the king of Bollywood, but the king of hearts,' Gambhir -- who is not the gushing kind -- gushed on X.

'Every time we meet I go back with endless love and respect. So much to learn from u. Simply the best SRK @iamsrk/'

