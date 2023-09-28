News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ruturaj-led Indian team depart for Asian Games

Ruturaj-led Indian team depart for Asian Games

By Rediff Cricket
September 28, 2023 11:28 IST
Indian captain Ruturaj Gaikwad gets a send-off to China from Mumbai airport on Thursday

IMAGE: Indian captain Ruturaj Gaikwad gets a send-off to China from Mumbai airport on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI/X

The Indian cricket team left Indian shores on Thursday, for their historic participation at the Asian Games.

India start their campaign on October 3.

 

The Hangzhou-bound team took off from Mumbai Airport to fly to China.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan -- the top-five ranked teams in the ICC T20I rankings are the top seeds and have been granted direct entry into the quarter-finals.

Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the Indian team in the Asian Games while Yashasvi Jaiswal has found a place in the squad.

VVS Laxman is the coach of the Asian Games-bound Indian team

IMAGE: VVS Laxman is the coach of the Asian Games-bound Indian team. Photograph: BCCI/X

Shivam Dube who was the backbone of Chennai Super Kings' middle order batting (CSK) in the IPL 2023 has been recalled to the Indian team for Asian Games.

After a solid performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Rinku Singh has been included in the Indian team for the Asian Games. On the back of their fine IPL performances wicketkeeper-batters Jitesh Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh claimed a place in the squad.

Team India squad for Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube and Prabhsimran Singh (wk).Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda and Sai Sudarsan.

Rediff Cricket
