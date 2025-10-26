HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Women's WC: Major injury scare for semi-bound India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
October 26, 2025 21:31 IST

Pratika

IMAGE: Pratika Rawal played a key role in India's big win over New Zealand, which helped the co-hosts seal a spot in the Women's World Cup semifinals. Photograph: ANI Photo 

India suffered an injury scare on Sunday after opener Pratika Rawal hobbled off the field during their ICC Women's World Cup match against Bangladesh, in Navi Mumbai.

Rawal, fielding at deep midwicket, twisted her right ankle on the final ball of the 21st over which seemed to have got jammed on the wet field of the DY Patil Stadium, which remained uncovered throughout this rain-affected contest.

Rawal got close to the ball but due to her feet getting jammed, she fell down on the ground conceding a four as her teammates and India's support staff ran quickly to assist her.

 

A stretcher was also rushed to the field by the ground staff but it was not needed as the opening batter hobbled off the field with the help of the Indian support staff.

Rawal, who has forged an extremely successful opening pair with vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, is coming off a match-winning 122 against New Zealand which powered India into the semifinals.

