Ranji Trophy: Rahane, Karun dazzle with big hundreds

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane hit a 303-ball 159 studded with 21 boundaries to power Mumbai to a commanding position against Chhattisgarh in their Elite Group D match in the Ranji Trophy, in Mumbai on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former captain Ajinkya Rahane hit a resolute 159 as Mumbai reached 406 for eight in their first innings on a rain-affected second day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match against Chhattisgarh, in Mumbai, on Sunday.

Rahane, who had retired on the first day at the score of 118 due to cramps, came out to bat on the second day and finished at 159 off 303 balls laced with 21 fours. He was dismissed caught behind by Aditya Sarwate (4/103).

Mumbai had resumed their first innings at 251 for five on the second day and only 46 overs were bowled on the second day of the contest here at the BKC Ground.

Akash Anand was batting on 60 (148 balls, 5 fours), accompanied by Tushar Deshpande (4 not out) at stumps.

At the Arun Jaitley Stadium, hosts Delhi left Himachal Pradesh in a spot at 165 for three, leading by another 265 runs in their first innings.

Delhi had posted a huge total of 430 but none of their batters could convert the starts into a big score. Openers Arpit Rana (64), Sanat Sangwan (79) and No 3 Yash Dhull (61) hit fifties at the top while the lower order chipped in as well.

Last year's quarterfinalists Jammu and Kashmir were in complete command against Rajasthan, who were trailing by another 89 runs in the second innings after slipping to 41/5.

Rajasthan were bowled out for 152 in their reply after J&K posted 282, conceding a lead of 132 runs in the first innings.

In the second innings, Auqib Nabi ran riots in the Rajasthan ranks to return a superb spell of 6-2-5-5 as he left the visitors reeling and putting the game in complete command at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar.

Brief scores:

In Mumbai: Mumbai 406/8 (Ajinkya Rahane 159, Siddhesh Lad 80, Akash Anand 60 not out; Aditya Sarwate 4/103, Ravi Kiran 3/53) vs Chhattisgarh.

In New Delhi: Delhi 430 (Arpit Rana 64, Sanat Sangwan 79, Yash Dhull 61, Ayush Doseja 75, Sumit Mathur 51, Anuj Rawat 57; Vaibhav Arora 4/78, Arpit Guleria 4/106) vs Himachal Pradesh 165/3 in 55 overs (Sidhant Purohit 70; Navdeep Saini 2/20).

In Srinagar: J&K 282 vs Rajasthan 152 & 41/5 (Deepak Hooda 17 not out; Aaquib Nabi 5/5).

In Puducherry: Himachal Pradesh 435 in 134.5 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 50, Rahul Gahlaut 114, Kodimela Himateja 66, Rahul Radesh 81; Sagar Udeshi 4/110) vs Puducherry 25/1.

Karun propels Karnataka to strong position

Karun Nair made his 25th first-class hundred to take Karnataka to a strong position against Goa in a rain-hit Elite Group B match, in Shivamogga.

Karun, who was omitted from the India Test squad after a middling series in England recently, made an unbeaten 174 off 267 balls, helping Karnataka make 371 in their first innings after resuming from overnight 222 for five.

For Goa, pacers Arjun Tendulkar and former Karnataka player Vasuki Koushik picked up three wickets each.

Goa were 28 for one when the rain halted the proceedings, and now they trail by 343 runs going into the third day.

Dubey leads MP fight

Opener Yash Dubey made an unbeaten 109 off 236 balls as Madhya Pradesh survived two late blows to reach 195 for four against Saurashtra in Rajkot.

The home side starting from 258 for eight were bowled out quite early in the first session for 260.

Aryan Pandey and Kumar Kartikeya picked up four wickets apiece.

Dubey and opener Harsh Gawli added 87 runs for the opening wicket before the latter fell to seasoned pacer Jaidev Unadkat.

Brief scores:

In Shivamogga: Karnataka: 371 all out (Karun Nair 174 not out, Shreyas Gopal 57; Arjun Tendulkar 3/100, Vasuki Koushik 3/35) vs Goa 28/1.

In Rajkot: Saurashtra: 260 all out vs Madhya Pradesh 195/4 (Yash Dubey 109 batting; Jaidev Unadkat 1/15).

In Mullanpur: Punjab: 436 all out (Harnoor Singh 170, Prerit Dutta 74; Ankit Sharma 4/103) vs Kerala: 15/1.

In Chandigarh: Maharashtra: 313 all out and 66/0 (Prithvi Shaw 41 not out) vs Chandigarh: 209 all out (Raman Bishnoi 54, Nishunk Birla 56; Vicky Ostwal 6/40).

TN in control vs Nagaland

Young Pradosh Ranjan Paul completed his maiden double-century while upcoming left-arm pacer Gurjapneet Singh took a hat-trick as Tamil Nadu took a firm grip of their Elite Group A match against Nagaland in Dimapur.

The 24-year-old left-handed Pradosh, batting at the overnight score of 156, resumed from where he left to score an unbeaten 201 off 314 deliveries. His knock was studded with 23 boundaries. Tamil Nadu skipper Sai Kishore declared the innings at 512 for 3 in 115 overs.

Emerging left-arm pacer Gurjapneet Singh, who played two unofficial ODIs for India A against the touring Australia A side in Kanpur last month, then grabbed a hat-trick to reduce Nagaland to 150/4 with the 26-year-old accounting for all the rival wickets on day two of the contest.

Nagaland are still trailing by 362 runs, and though batting stalwart DegaNischal put up a gritty show by scoring an unbeaten 80, the 31-year-old's efforts might not be enough to shore up his side.

Brief scores:

In Dimapur: Tamil Nadu 1st innings 512/3 decl (Vimal Khumar 189, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 201 not out, C Andre Siddarth 65, Baba Indrajith 32 not out) vs Nagaland 150 for 4 in 58 overs (Dega Nischal 80 not out, Yugandhar Singh 58 not out; Gurjapneet Singh 4/34).

In Vizianagaram: Baroda 1st innings 363 (Vishnu Solanki 132; Atit Sheth 86, Mahesh Pithiya 54; Kavuri Saiteja 4/71, Tripurana Vijay 3/63) vs Andhra 43 for 2 (Bhargav Bhatt 2/9).

In Nagpur: Jharkhand 1st innings 332 (Shikhar Mohan 60, Sharandeep Singh 69, Ishan Kishan 45; Nachiket Bhute 4/41, Praful Hinge 3/63) vs Vidarbha.

In Kanpur: Odisha 1st innings: 243 all out vs Uttar Pradesh 262 for 3 (Madhav Kaushik 67, Karan Sharma 83 not out, Aaradhya Yadav 80 not out).

Vats steers Haryana to second win

Left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Parth Vats starred once again with a fifer to guide Haryana to a commanding nine-wicket victory over Tripura in their Group C match in Rohtak.

The 21-year-all-rounder produced his second consecutive Player-of-the-Match performance, this time with the ball with a match haul of eight wickets as Tripura were bowled out for 47 in their second essay, which left the hosts with an easy target of 16 runs to achieve.

Haryana chased down the target in 4.3 overs and now have 12 points from two matches.

Sharma scalps nine in big Services win

Services completed a dominant eight-wicket victory over Assam at Tinsukia, with left-arm spinner Arjun Sharma claiming nine wickets that earned him the Player of the Match award following an extraordinary opening day.

Resuming the second innings at 56/5, Assam lasted less than nine overs as Services' bowlers continued their relentless assault, being bowled out for 75.

The target of 71 was comfortably chased in 13.5 overs with eight wickets intact.

Services now have 13 points from two matches.

Shahbaz spins Bengal into command

At Eden Gardens, left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed marked a successful return from injury with a four-wicket burst as Bengal took firm control against Gujarat.

Back in action after recovering from a shoulder injury that sustained during the Bengal Pro League T20, Shahbaz returned impressive figures of 4/17 from 11.3 overs to rattle Gujarat's middle-order.

Earlier, new-ball bowlers Mohammed Shami (2/34) and Akash Deep (1/21) had set the tone, reducing the visitors to 39/3 before Shahbaz took over to leave Gujarat reeling at 107/7 at stumps.

Gujarat still trail by 172 runs.

Brief scores:

In Rohtak: Tripura 126 and 47 (Sridam Paul 18; Parth Vats 5/14, Nikhil Kashyap 3/29) lost to Haryana 158 (Dheeru Singh 40; Swapnil Singh 7/66) and 18/1. Points: Haryana 6, Tripura 0.

At Tinsukia: Assam 103 and 75 (Sumit Ghadigaonkar 25; Arjun Sharma 4/20, Pulkit Narang 2/20) lost to Services 108 and 73/2 (Riyan Parag 2/31). Points: Services 6, Assam 0.

In Kolkata: Bengal 279 (Sumanta Gupta 63, Sudip Gharami 56, Abhishek Porel 51; Siddharth Desai 4/69) vs Gujarat 107/7 (Manan Hingrajia 41 not out; Shahbaz Ahmed 4/17, Mohammed Shami 2/34).

In Ramnagar: Railways 333 (Mohammad Saif 131, Bhargav Merai 89 not out, Vivek Singh 44; Mayank Mishra 6/84) vs Uttarakhand 122/2 (Kunal Chandela 50, Yuvraj Choudhary 35 not out).