Huge change! KKR set to name Pandit's successor

The three-time IPL champions parted ways with Pandit in July after they failed to make the playoffs in the 2025 edition, having finished eighth on the 10-team table.

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders have zeroed in on Abhishek Nayar to replace Chandrakant Pandit as their head coach for IPL 2026 . Photograph: BCCI

Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar is set to succeed Chandrakant Pandit as the head coach of IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders.

As reported by the Indian Express, the franchise informed Nayar, a former India international, of its decision last week, and a formal announcement will be made soon.

Nayar was a part of the KKR set-up for a couple of years beginning in 2018 as the chief of the Mumbai-based KKR Academy, where he mentored several young players including Rinku Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Pandit, a highly respected figure in the Indian coaching arena, helmed KKR for three seasons and led them to their third title in 2024.

The 42-year-old Nayar has featured in three ODIs apart from playing 99 first-class games for Mumbai,

He has been the head coach of Women's Premier League side UP Warriorz as well as Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League.

He served as Team India's assistant coach for eight months, before being sacked in April following the side's Test debacles against New Zealand and Australia.