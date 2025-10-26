HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Huge change! KKR set to name Pandit's successor

Huge change! KKR set to name Pandit's successor

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 26, 2025 21:12 IST

x

The three-time IPL champions parted ways with Pandit in July after they failed to make the playoffs in the 2025 edition, having finished eighth on the 10-team table.

Abhishek Nayar

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders have zeroed in on Abhishek Nayar to replace Chandrakant Pandit as their head coach for IPL 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar is set to succeed Chandrakant Pandit as the head coach of IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders. 

As reported by the Indian Express the franchise informed Nayar, a former India international, of its decision last week, and a formal announcement will be made soon.

Nayar was a part of the KKR set-up for a couple of years beginning in 2018 as the chief of the Mumbai-based KKR Academy, where he mentored several young players including Rinku Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy.

The three-time IPL winners parted ways with Pandit in July after they failed to make the playoffs in the 2025 edition, having finished eighth on the 10-team table.

Pandit, a highly respected figure in the Indian coaching arena, helmed KKR for three seasons and led them to their third title in 2024.

The 42-year-old Nayar has featured in three ODIs apart from playing 99 first-class games for Mumbai,

 

He has been the head coach of Women's Premier League side UP Warriorz as well as Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League.

He served as Team India's assistant coach for eight months, before being sacked in April following the side's Test debacles against New Zealand and Australia.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Signing off from....' Rohit Sharma drops a bombshell!
'Signing off from....' Rohit Sharma drops a bombshell!
Ranji Trophy: Rahane, Karun dazzle with big hundreds
Ranji Trophy: Rahane, Karun dazzle with big hundreds
Women's WC PIX: Devine bows out with a heavy heart
Women's WC PIX: Devine bows out with a heavy heart
Why Rohit has ditched fearless batting approach
Why Rohit has ditched fearless batting approach
Belligerent Brook Rewrites Record Books
Belligerent Brook Rewrites Record Books

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Memorable Piyush Pandey Ad Campaigns

webstory image 2

Where Did Sundar Pichai Go To School?

webstory image 3

8 Temples Offering Unusual Prasad

VIDEOS

WATCH: Trump arrives in Kuala Lumpur for 47th ASEAN leaders summit2:55

WATCH: Trump arrives in Kuala Lumpur for 47th ASEAN...

Trump's 'iconic' dance moves steal the show during Malaysian welcome ceremony 1:26

Trump's 'iconic' dance moves steal the show during...

Sushmita Sen's Graceful Simplicity Impresses Everyone0:51

Sushmita Sen's Graceful Simplicity Impresses Everyone

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO