Belligerent Brook Rewrites Record Books

IMAGE: Harry Brook's 135 off 101 balls in the ODI series opener against New Zealand contained nine boundaries and eleven sixes. Photograph: ANI Photo

England captain Harry Brook rewrote record books with a belligerent hundred in the opening game of the three-match ODI series against hosts New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Brook hammered 135 runs off just 101 balls, shattering the world record for the highest contribution from a batter in a completed innings for England in men's ODIs.

Despite Brook's heroics, England lost the game by four wickets.

Opting to bowl first, New Zealand's pace duo of Zak Foulkes and Matt Henry's fiery spell rattled England, reducing them to 56 for six in 11.3 overs.

Brook, who walked out at 5 for 3, fought fire with fire at one end while wickets tumbled at the other.

He blazed away to his fifty off 36 deliveries in the 16th over and was on 85 off 73 when Adil Rashid fell on the final ball of the 30th over. Brook then stitched a 57-run stand with Luke Wood for the last wicket.

During the last-wicket partnership, Brook smashed 50 off 28 deliveries to bring up his second ODI ton. His carnage ended when he holed out to Nathan Smith off Mitchell Santner in the 36th over as England were bowled out for a modest 223.

According to Wisden, Brook accounted for 60.53 percent of the team's total runs. He eclipsed Robin Smith's unbeaten 167 when England mustered 277 for five against Australia in 1993.

Overall, it is the 12th-highest on the list, with legendary Viv Richards' unbeaten 189 against England in the West Indies' score of 272/9 in 1984 topping the charts.

Brook's contribution is also the sixth-highest by any batter in an all out innings in men's ODIs.

Brook's 135 is the second-highest score for England in men's ODIs in New Zealand, behind Jonny Bairstow's 138 in Dunedin in 2018.

The 26-year-old right-hander also completed 1,000 runs against New Zealand across formats, which came in his 33rd innings. Overall, he became the 19th English cricketer to reach the milestone.

Brook, who smashed eleven sixes during his whirlwind knock, became the fourth England batter with the most sixes in an ODI innings. Eoin Morgan tops the list with 17 maximums, while Jos Buttler occupies the second and third third positions with 14 and 12 sixes in an innings.