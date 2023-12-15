PIX: 5-star Deepti gives India big lead on Day 2!

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma's maiden five-wicket haul in Tests put India in control on Day 2 of the one-off Test match against England on Friday. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Spinner Deepti Sharma bagged her maiden five-wicket haul in Tests to send England crashing for a lowly 136 on Day 2 of the one-off Test match at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, in Navi Mumbai, on Friday.

Deepti, who hit a half-century with the bat, registered sensational figures of 5/7 in 5.3 overs as England lost their last six wickets for just 10 runs.



India, who posted a mammoth 428 in their first innings, grabbed a huge first innings lead of 292 runs.

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma celebrates a wicket with her team-mates. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

England were well-placed on 108/3 in 25 overs before Deepti's introduction resulted in a stunning collapse. Introduced in the 26th over, the off-spinner struck in her first over getting Danielle Wyatt caught by Jemimah Rodrigues for 19.



She then struck a double blow in her third over, getting the wickets of Amy Jones (12) and Sophie Ecclestone (0).

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma ran through the England batting line-up, picking up five wickets for seven runs in 5.3 overs. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Sneh Rana made it worse for the visitors as the well-set Nat Sciver-Brunt was bowled for 59 after missing the cut shot off a sharp turning delivery from the off-spinner, who trapped Charlie Dean leg before wicket for a duck in her next over.



Deepti accounted for Kate Cross and Lauren Filler in the space of six deliveries as England's batters lasted just 35.3 overs in their first innings.



Not surprising, India women didn't enforce the follow-on and opted to bat in their second innings to build their huge lead.

IMAGE: Sneh Rana celebrates a wicket on Day 2. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Earlier, resuming Day 2 on 410/7, Deepti was the first Indian batter to be dismissed after a fine knock of 67, caught by Ecclestone off Lauren Bell.



Renuka Singh was bowled by Ecclestone, who also dismissed Rajeshwari Gayakwad as India were bowled out for 428 in their first innings in the morning session on Day 2.



Pacer Renuka provided the early breakthrough for India, getting the wicket of Sophia Dunkley for 11.



Pooja Vastrakar trapped Heather Knight leg before wicket for 11 but Nat Sciver-Brunt batted positively, scoring 35 from as many balls to take England to 67/2 in 16 overs at the lunch break.





Sciver-Brunt and Tammy Beaumont's 51-run stand for the third wicket came to an end courtesy of a superb piece of fielding from Vastrakar, who got the latter run out with a direct hit from square leg.



Deepti then took over the proceeding as she ran through the England middle and lower order to put India in complete control of the Test.

Brief Scores:

India Women 1st inns: 428 all out in 104.3 ovs (Shubha Satheesh 69, Jemimah Rodrigues 68, Deepti Sharma 67, Yastika Bhatia 66, Harmanpreet Kaur 49).

England Women 1st inns: 136 all out in 35.3 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 59, Deepti 5-7, Sneh 2-25)