News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhoni's No.7 Jersey 'Retired' By BCCI

Dhoni's No.7 Jersey 'Retired' By BCCI

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 15, 2023 12:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The young players and current Indian team players have been told not to pick Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s No 7 jersey. Photograph: BCCI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's iconic No 7 jersey won't be available to any Indian player as the BCCI has decided to 'retire' the jersey number as a tribute to the World Cup winning skipper.

 

"Three years after he hung his boots as an international cricketer, the Indian cricket board, in a tribute to his contribution to the sport, has decided to ‘retire’ the number sported by the World Cup-winning captain," said a report in The Indian Express on Friday.

Dhoni, who led India to two World Cup titles -- T20 World Cup in 2007 and ODI World Cup in 2011 -- called it quits from international cricket on August 15, 2020. However, the 42-year-old still continues to lead Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Sachin Tendulkar is the only other cricketer to have been bestowed with a similar honour. His No 10 jersey was 'retired' in 2017 four years after he had retired from cricket.

"The young players and current Indian team players have been told not to pick M S Dhoni’s Number 7 jersey. The BCCI has decided to retire Dhoni’s T-shirt for his contribution to the game. A new player can’t get No. 7, and No. 10 was already off the list of available numbers," a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'Suryabhai batted brilliantly'
'Suryabhai batted brilliantly'
Hooda's 180 blasts Rajasthan into Vijay Hazare Final
Hooda's 180 blasts Rajasthan into Vijay Hazare Final
Kuldeep marks birthday with T20I record
Kuldeep marks birthday with T20I record
Shah mum in Parl, giving interview on TV: Kharge
Shah mum in Parl, giving interview on TV: Kharge
Recipe: Bethica's Chicken Porridge
Recipe: Bethica's Chicken Porridge
US reaches H-1B cap for fiscal year 2024
US reaches H-1B cap for fiscal year 2024
Something For All Ages On OTT This Week
Something For All Ages On OTT This Week

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Is The Military Giving Up On Cricket?

Is The Military Giving Up On Cricket?

Cameron Green Suffers From Kidney Disease

Cameron Green Suffers From Kidney Disease

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances