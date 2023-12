IMAGE: The Indian skipper and his missus celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. All Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Ritika Sajdeh/Instagram

Ritika Sajdeh and Rohit Sharma celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary on Wednesday.

Both Ritika and the skipper penned emotional posts on SM along with a series of pictures.

'Fingers crossed, best partnership in life,' Rohit posted.

'To the boy who changed my life from the day he walked into it. Thank you for being my best friend, my comedian, my favourite human and my home,' Ritika responded.

'Live with you is nothing short of magical. Love you,' she added.