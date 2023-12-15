News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Suryabhai batted brilliantly'

'Suryabhai batted brilliantly'

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 15, 2023 12:04 IST
IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav struck his 4th T20I century in the 3rd T20I against South Africa in Johannesburg on Thursday, December 14, 2023. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Captain Suryakumar Yadav smashed a brilliant 100 from 56 balls as India squared the series against South Africa with an emphatic 106 run win in the third and final Twenty20 International in Johannesburg on Thursday.

 

Surya struck a record-equalling fourth T20I century after putting on a century stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal (60 off 41 balls) to help India pile up 201/7 in 20 overs. The Proteas failed to chase down after being dismissed for 95 in 13.5 overs.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav played a captain's knock to take his team out of the woods. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

After a good start by Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal and at 29 for no loss in 2 overs, India were rocked by Keshav Maharaj's double blow. He took out Gill for 12 and Tilak Varma for a golden duck off consecutive deliveries.

In came Suryakumar at No 4 and played a captain's knock.

 

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav hits a six. His explosive knock was inclusive of 8 sixes. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

He bludgeoned the South African bowlers to all corners of the park.

He joined forces with opener Jaiswal and together they rallied India with some blinding shots. They put on a 112 run stand before Jaiswal was taken out by Tabrez Shamsi.

 

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav in action. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

But that didn't stop Surya who belted the bowling for another 5.2 overs before eventually falling to Lizaard Williams in the 20th over but not before completing his record-equalling 4th T20I ton.

His match-winning century was inclusive of 7 fours and 8 towering sixes.

IMAGE: Mumbaikars Suryakumar Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal put on a quickfire 112 to put India on course for a huge total. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

'Suryabhai batted brilliantly,' spinner Kuldeep Yadav said of the captain's knock. 'The way he was batting was great to watch because the pitch was not that easy for batting. It was really a treat to watch him bat.'

