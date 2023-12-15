How serious is Suryakumar's injury?

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav scored a 100 off 56 balls before limping out of the field during the SA innings with an ankle injury. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

India's T20I series-levelling 106-run win over South Africa on Thursday was marred by some tense moments for India as captain Suryakumar Yadav stayed away from the field for most part of home team's run chase with a hurt ankle.

In the third over of SA innings, Suryakumar tried to stop a shot from Reeza Hendricks off Mohammed Siraj in the outfield but hurt his ankle while collecting the ball.

Suryakumar immediately clutched his ankle and limped out of the field with the assistance of the team's physio.

Thereafter he didn't return as vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja marshalled the side for the rest of the match, in which left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav (5/17), who turned 29 on Thursday, bagged his best T20I figures to give India a thrilling victory.

Chasing 202 for a win, SA were all out for 95 in 13.5 overs.

The 33-year-old, who was adjudged player of the match and the series, later eased some nerves stating: “I am good. I am walking, so it is good. It is not that serious,” he told the host broadcaster.

"It was wonderful scoring a hundred, and especially when it comes in a winning cause. One box we wanted to tick was play fearless brand of cricket. Really happy the boys showed a lot of character."

"The idea was to bat first, put some runs on the board and defend. The boys work day in and day out.

Talking about Kuldeep, he said: "Happy that they showed some character. He(Kuldeep) is never happy. He is always hungry. It is a nice self-gift on his birthday. It is important to know your game. I just go out there and enjoy myself. The balance is important," said Suryakumar in a post-match presentation.