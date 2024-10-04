News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » T20 WC: Shafali on her silent connection with Mandhana!

T20 WC: Shafali on her silent connection with Mandhana!

Source: PTI
October 04, 2024 16:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'We can sense each other's feelings just by our facial expressions while batting.'

Shafali Verma with Smriti Mandhana

IMAGE: Openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana have been one of the factors behind the Indian women's team's dominance in recent times. Photograph: BCCI

Shafali Verma, the significant other of the blockbuster Indian opening pair, says her no-holds-barred approach goes well with Smriti Mandhana's elegance and both can sense each other's 'feelings' through mere glances.

One of the factors behind the Indian women's cricket team's dominance in recent times has been the success of its openers, and Shafali admits they know how 'important' they are to the team's fortunes.

"I've been opening with Smriti for the past two-three years, and now we can sense each other's feelings just by our facial expressions while batting. We know each other's strengths and weaknesses, and we give each other positive vibes," Shafali told Star Sports when asked about her on-field relationship with Mandhana.

"We understand how important we both are to the team, especially during the Powerplay, so we try to perform well for ourselves, our teammates, and the country."

The younger partner added, "Smriti di is an exceptional timer of the ball, and she knows how to build an innings. These are the two things I admire most about her batting -- her timing and her ability to construct a big innings."

India will begin their campaign in the Women's T20 World Cup against New Zealand on Friday, and Shafali said it has been a dream of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur to win the tournament, in which they finished runners-up in the 2020 edition.

"Harmanpreet di is very passionate about the game. Winning the World Cup has always been a dream for her, and I hope we can make that dream come true. She's a great player, a great teammate, and a fantastic captain who inspires and motivates us all the time," Shafali said of the skipper.

Shafali made her World Cup debut as a 16-year-old and having missed the trophy by a whisker then, she is hoping to change that this time around.

"It was a big deal for me to debut at 16, and I loved being in Australia. It wasn't just the cricket; I also enjoyed exploring the country.

 

"The tournament was special, and I performed well for the team. Thinking back to that World Cup always brings a smile to my face. We were so close to winning, but hopefully, we can change that this time around."

Playing the final against home team Australia, in front of a packed crowd at the iconic MCG, is an experience that has helped her in learning to handle pressure better.

"I couldn't hear anything because of the massive crowd. It was a completely new experience for me to play in front of such a big audience.

"I was lost in the atmosphere and the noise, but I've learned to focus more now. I wouldn't feel the same pressure if I were in that situation again."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
India Ready To Unleash Mayank Yadav!
India Ready To Unleash Mayank Yadav!
Will Rohit continue till 2027 World Cup?
Will Rohit continue till 2027 World Cup?
'WPL has given us strong base to find players'
'WPL has given us strong base to find players'
We will restore them if...: SC warns Guj on demolitions
We will restore them if...: SC warns Guj on demolitions
Kejriwal shifts to party MP's house in Lutyens' Delhi
Kejriwal shifts to party MP's house in Lutyens' Delhi
Markets turn topsy-turvy; BSE, NSE slump nearly 1%
Markets turn topsy-turvy; BSE, NSE slump nearly 1%
Maha dy speaker jumps off 3rd floor of Mantralaya
Maha dy speaker jumps off 3rd floor of Mantralaya

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

SEE: Gambhir Visits Maa Pitambara Temple

SEE: Gambhir Visits Maa Pitambara Temple

Should RCB Pick Rohit At IPL Auction?

Should RCB Pick Rohit At IPL Auction?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances