'WPL has given us strong base to find players': Muzumdar

IMAGE: Amol Muzumdar lauded the role of the WPL in the development of Women's cricket in India. Photograph: BCCI

Terming the Women's Premier League (WPL) a "great supply chain" for the national team, India head coach Amol Muzumdar on Thursday said his side is a frontrunner to win the ongoing T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

India begin their campaign with a match against New Zealand in Dubai on Friday.

"I think WPL has been a very successful tournament so far in the last couple of editions. You have seen what response WPL has had. Obviously the stats have helped and we have dig into a lot of statistics and we have seen the results," Muzumdar said in the pre-match press conference.

"Some of the players that have come into the Indian squad here at the World Cup, I think are products of WPL as well.

"Of course, not undermining the first-class cricket as well back home, but WPL has given us a strong base to find players," he added.

The coach said he has a "good headache" of having a strong bunch of players.

"That's actually a good headache to have. We do have a lot of talent in the team, talent in this 15, and beyond as well. So, as I said, good headache to have. But me, Harman (Harmanpreet Kaur), Smriti (Mandhana), we enjoy that kind of stuff where we try out different combinations and then finally we have figured out the right combination that we are going to play tomorrow," Muzumdar said.

"And yeah, I mean, you know, people, whoever has got an opportunity, they have performed at their own numbers, whether it is batting number or, you know, whether it is bowling, they have performed really well."

Muzumdar also lauded the effort of NCA and its head VVS Laxman in building a strong team.

"I think, you know, it's been a collective effort, not just from the Indian team or the Indian contingent, but also from the NCA where VVS is heading it. And I've had full support from him, completely in sync with the coaches over there for India A tour to Australia. he said.

"Had a constant chat, feedback was given post the tour as well. So, I think we are trying to formalise a lot of stuff. Apart from the Indian contingent, as I said, the India A is also very important for us so that we get a lot of players and the bench strength is stronger," he said.

The coach is also paying a lot of attention to the sixth bowling option in the side.

"Yeah, I mean, we've paid a lot of attention to the sixth bowling option. Also, for a fact that we have had multiple discussions on our top six, within our top six, at least three to four have to bowl.

"And if we can get those overs out of them, then you know, nothing like it. And all of them could bowl. So, it's just a question of applying and just putting in those hard yards in the nets and then converting that into a performance," Muzumdar said.

"So, I think, yeah, Harman hasn't bowled, but I think she bowled in the second T20 warm-ups. And she's experienced enough to bowl those overs."