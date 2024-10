SEE: Gautam Gambhir seeks Maa Pitambara's blessings. Video: ANI/X

Head Coach Gautam Gambhir visited the Maa Pitambara temple in Datia, Madhya Pradesh on Friday, October 4, 2024.

Dressed in a yellow kurta and white pyjamas, the cricketer was escorted to the deity where he offered prayers and sought the deity's blessings on the second day of Shardiya Navratri.

Gambhir will lead his wards out on the field in the T20Is against Bangladesh, starting in Gwalior on Sunday.