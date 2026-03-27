Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Break Sachin's Record?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is generating immense excitement as he becomes eligible for India's senior team, prompting discussions about whether he could surpass Sachin Tendulkar's legendary achievements.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi is eligible for India debut. Photograph: Rajasthan Royals/X

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, aged 15, is now eligible to play senior international cricket for India.

Sooryavanshi's impressive performances in the IPL and U19 World Cup have drawn comparisons to Sachin Tendulkar.

Cricket experts like Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Ravi Shastri are advocating for Sooryavanshi to be fast-tracked into the Indian team.

Selectors face a decision on whether to integrate Sooryavanshi into the Test team or prepare him for the 2028 T20 World Cup.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turns 15 on Friday -- March 27, 2026-- and is now eligible to play for India in senior international cricket.

Under ICC Player Eligibility Regulations (Article 4.1), a player must be at least 15 on the date of the first match of a series to qualify for selection.

Since burst onto the IPL scene in 2025 with a stunning century off 35 balls in just his second match, the Bihar-born prodigy has done nothing but raise the ceiling of what's possible at his age. He broke A B de Villiers' record for the fastest List A 150.

He scored a breathtaking 175 off 80 balls -- with 15 sixes -- in the U19 World Cup final, winning Player of the Tournament as India claimed a record sixth title.

He was named vice-captain of Bihar's Ranji Trophy side and he is just 15.

As he is eligible to compete in senior international cricket, the comparisons to Sachin Tendulkar are inevitable. The legendary Tendulkar made his India debut at 16 years and 205 days. That record is now firmly in Sooryavanshi's reach.

Expert Opinions on Sooryavanshi's Potential

Former chief selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth has been saying it for months -- fast-track this boy.

'He is at a completely different level,' Srikkanth had said. 'At least have him in the reserves and give him a chance where possible. I don't want them to let go of this guy.'

'How good were a Sachin Tendulkar or a Virat Kohli at that age? If this guy is that good this early, there's no reason he can't be playing four-day cricket,' said former India coach and commentator Ravi Shastri.

With India's Test team in transition and the 2028 T20 World Cup approaching, selectors must decide whether to fast-track Vaibhav Sooryavanshi or ease him in.