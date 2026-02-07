Will India Fast-Track Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's remarkable century in the Under-19 World Cup final has ignited discussions about fast-tracking the young cricket prodigy to the senior Indian team, drawing comparisons to legends like Sachin Tendulkar.

IMAGE: Kris Srikkanth stressed that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should at least be included in the national reserves, ready for opportunities as they come. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's explosive century in the Under-19 World Cup final propelled India to victory, showcasing his exceptional talent.

Former Captain Kris Srikkanth advocates fast-tracking Vaibhav into the senior national team, citing his unique impact and momentum.

Srikkanth draws parallels between Vaibhav and Sachin Tendulkar, emphasising that exceptional young talent should be given opportunities early.

Proud Father Hopes Vaibhav's Heroics Lead to India Call-Up

At just 14, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi claimed the spotlight and the honours as he guided India to victory in the Under-19 final against Harare on Friday, February 6, 2026, with a blazing century.

His thunderous 175 in the Under-19 World Cup final against England didn't just power India to a record 411/9 and a 100-run victory, it announced the arrival of a prodigy whose talent seems far beyond his years.

Speaking after India's sixth U19 World Cup triumph, Vaibhav's father Sanjiv Sooryavanshi said the family was overwhelmed with pride. He also expressed hope that his son's extraordinary performances could soon earn him a senior-team call-up.

'Every player played well; they played well throughout the tournament, and what Vaibhav did today was historic. We are feeling very proud after winning the World Cup. Our country is happy, and everybody is celebrating this win. With the blessings of Bihar and all the country, he is doing hard work, and he will definitely play for India one day,' Sanjiv said.

Reflecting on the personal significance of the victory, he added, 'It's definitely a very big win, and my son is involved in that victory, which is in itself a very big thing for us. Winning a World Cup is an achievement, and I saw the 1983 World Cup as a kid; now seeing my kid win a World Cup trophy gives me double the happiness. We will celebrate big after he comes to India.'

Srikkanth Backs Vaibhav

Vaibhav's heroics haven't gone unnoticed by former captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth, who, speaking on his YouTube channel, called for the teenager to be fast-tracked into the senior national setup.

'The impact Vaibhav made and the momentum he gave was super. I have been telling to fast track this boy and this is what I like about him,' Srikkanth, a former chief selector, said.

He drew parallels with Sachin Tendulkar, who made his India debut at just 16, emphasising that exceptional talent should never be held back by age.

'People say let him play for some more time, let him do this, let him do that. Sachin also played at such a young age. Of course, he played for India after scoring hundreds at all levels, but the same thing can be done for this boy in white-ball cricket,' he added.

Srikkanth stressed that Vaibhav should at least be included in the national reserves, ready for opportunities as they come.

'Look at Sooryavanshi's records. He is at a completely different level. He should not be left behind. He has to be fast-tracked soon. I heard some news that Rahul Dravid said that he should be fast-tracked now. I told this during the last IPL itself. At least have him in the reserves and give him a chance where possible. I don't want them to let go of this guy. In all fairness, he is an outstanding talent.'

'Just imagine Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi opening'

Srikkanth also painted an exciting picture of the potential combinations Vaibhav could form in the Indian side, especially at the top of the order.

'Just imagine Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi opening. What a devastating pair it can be. Think about it. Or Ishan Kishan and Sooryavanshi, or Ishan and Abhishek. These left-handers are more devastating and take the match away from you literally in the first six overs. That's how the team is. I feel the right-handers are like second fiddle,' Srikkanth said.

He went further to highlight Vaibhav's psychological impact on bowlers, drawing comparisons to Virender Sehwag.

'The bowlers are afraid where to bowl to him. The impact that one batter creates, like how Sehwag used to do, it makes it easier for batters on the other side,' Srikkanth stated. 'Let's wait for this IPL. I think he will be fast-tracked.'