Can 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Handle Fame?

July 16, 2025 15:04 IST

IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi surrounded by young fans in the UK. Photograph and video: Rajasthan Royals/X

He's just 14, but Vaibhav Suryavanshi is already living a dream many chase their entire lives. A record-breaking IPL century, a fanbase that travels hours just to meet him, and comparisons to cricketing greats -- the rise has been meteoric.

Yet, amid the applause, there's a rising chorus of concern: Can he stay grounded and avoid the pitfalls that have derailed other prodigies?

The comparisons are inevitable -- many recall the meteoric rise of Prithvi Shaw, another teen prodigy who lit up the cricketing world with his debut century for India, only to struggle with form, injuries, and off-field controversies.

Shaw's career, once filled with limitless promise, lost momentum over time, with even his spot in the domestic circuit being questioned.

 

On social media, fans have started drawing parallels between Shaw and Suryavanshi.

 

'This much fan following and paparazzi at such a young age can affect his focus and performance,' one user wrote. Another commented, 'He should continue this path, not lose the way like Prithvi.'

The recent viral story of two young fans -- Aanya and Rivaa -- who travelled six hours just to meet Vaibhav perfectly captures the growing frenzy around him.

The moment was first shared by Vaibhav's IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals on its socials, complete with photos and a heartwarming caption that quickly caught the Internet's attention.

While it's a testament to his popularity, it also highlights the weight of expectations already resting on his young shoulders.

With a flood of endorsement deals and fanfare coming his way, many hope that the young star continues to stay focused on the game and evolves into the most refined version of himself.

