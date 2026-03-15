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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi eyes IPL title with Rajasthan Royals after U-19 World Cup glory

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 15, 2026 21:47 IST

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'This is my goal -- to contribute to RR's wins and win the trophy for the franchise.'

vaibhav Sooryavanshi

IMAGE: In IPL 2025, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi amassed 252 runs in seven matches at a stupendous strike-rate of 206.55. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi aims to win the IPL trophy with Rajasthan Royals.
  • Sooryavanshi's explosive batting and past achievements, including a U-19 World Cup victory, make him a key player for RR.
  • Rajasthan Royals scouted Sooryavanshi from a young age, recognising his talent during domestic and Under-19 games.
  • Sooryavanshi credits Rahul Dravid and senior players for his improvement within the Rajasthan Royals setup.

An U-19 World Cup winner at 14, batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi now has his eyes set on winning the Indian Premier League title for Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming season.

Sooyavanshi took the IPL 2025 by storm by becoming the tournament's youngest centurion, and earlier this year, his 80-ball 175-run knock in the final against England propelled India to a record-extending sixth U-19 World Cup title in Harare.

 

He is now focussed on the IPL.

"The goal this IPL season is to win the trophy for the team, as it is a very important thing. I want to do well, and my performance will help the whole team. This is my goal -- to contribute to RR's wins and win the trophy for the franchise," Sooryavanshi told broadcaster Star Sports on the sidelines of the BCCI Naman Awards in New Delhi on Sunday.

Known for his explosive batting, Sooryavanshi met his World Cup-winning teammates at the awards function.

"(It) feels really nice. Won a trophy as well for India at the World Cup. Because of this award ceremony, feeling nice to meet my teammates and coaches again here," the teen sensation said.

Sooryavanshi's journey to Rajasthan Royals

Sooryavanshi became the youngest player to sign an IPL contract when Rajasthan Royals picked up the then 13-year-old in 2024 for Rs 1.1 crore.

The youngster from Bihar recalled his early days with the RR scouts.

"When I made my domestic debut, RR had been keeping an eye on me during my domestic and Under-19 games. Their scouting team had been keeping an eye on me for a long time. I felt that I could go to RR because my trial with them had gone very well," he said.

"I am happy to be with RR, as I have improved a lot too in my life while playing for them."

Learning from legends

Sooryavanshi said he has learned a lot from the legendary Rahul Dravid and other seniors in the team.

"For any youngster, the first IPL camp is always interesting and it was the same for me too.

"Rahul (Dravid) sir was there at that time, so I got to learn a lot from him. There were a lot of senior players in the team, and I had a good learning experience from them during the first camp as well as the first IPL," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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