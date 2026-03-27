IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hides from cake on his 15th birthday!

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrated his 15th birthday with teammates in a fun-filled pre-IPL 2026 celebration.
Key Points
- Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrated his 15th birthday ahead of the IPL 2026 season.
- The birthday celebration included teammates and coaches.
- Vaibhav reminded everyone that his actual birthday was the next day.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turns 15 just before the IPL 2026 season kicks off, making it a special birthday.
The celebrations were full of laughter, surprises, and playful moments.
While his teammates and batting coach were ready with a cake inside the room, Vaibhav hung back outside -- maybe a little nervous about the classic cake-smash moment!
The video captures the fun perfectly, with Vaibhav reminding everyone, again and again, that ‘my birthday is tomorrow!’
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Happy 15th Birthday, Vaibhav -- here’s to many more innings and memories ahead.