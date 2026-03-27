IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hides from cake on his 15th birthday!

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrated his 15th birthday with teammates in a fun-filled pre-IPL 2026 celebration.

IMAGE: 15th birthday surprise for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Photograph: Rajasthan Royals/Instagram

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrated his 15th birthday ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

The birthday celebration included teammates and coaches.

Vaibhav reminded everyone that his actual birthday was the next day.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turns 15 just before the IPL 2026 season kicks off, making it a special birthday.

The celebrations were full of laughter, surprises, and playful moments.

While his teammates and batting coach were ready with a cake inside the room, Vaibhav hung back outside -- maybe a little nervous about the classic cake-smash moment!

The video captures the fun perfectly, with Vaibhav reminding everyone, again and again, that ‘my birthday is tomorrow!’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals)

Happy 15th Birthday, Vaibhav -- here’s to many more innings and memories ahead.