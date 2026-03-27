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Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hides from cake on his 15th birthday!

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hides from cake on his 15th birthday!

By REDIFF CRICKET
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March 27, 2026 12:16 IST

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrated his 15th birthday with teammates in a fun-filled pre-IPL 2026 celebration.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

IMAGE: 15th birthday surprise for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Photograph: Rajasthan Royals/Instagram

Key Points

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrated his 15th birthday ahead of the IPL 2026 season.
  • The birthday celebration included teammates and coaches.
  • Vaibhav reminded everyone that his actual birthday was the next day.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turns 15 just before the IPL 2026 season kicks off, making it a special birthday.

The celebrations were full of laughter, surprises, and playful moments.

 

While his teammates and batting coach were ready with a cake inside the room, Vaibhav hung back outside -- maybe a little nervous about the classic cake-smash moment!

The video captures the fun perfectly, with Vaibhav reminding everyone, again and again, that ‘my birthday is tomorrow!’

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals)

Happy 15th Birthday, Vaibhav -- here’s to many more innings and memories ahead.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

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